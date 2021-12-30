Family Of Nigerian Businessman Murdered In South Africa, Solarin, Postpones Burial

The family of Olusola Solarin, a Nigerian businessman killed by suspected armed robbers in Pretoria, South Africa, has announced the postponement of the burial of the deceased.

The Solarin family had announced that the deceased would be buried in Sagamu, Ogun State, Nigeria on the 30th of December 2021.



However, a statement signed by Mr. Bayo Folarin for the family, which was titled 'Update On The Burial Plan' and made available to SaharaReporters on Wednesday, said the new date for the burial would be announced on Thursday.

The statement read, "The family of Solarin wish to announce the postponement of the funeral rites of Comrade Olusola Ayotunde Solarin that is scheduled to hold tomorrow, 30th December, 2021

"The new date would be announced before the close of work tomorrow.

"We wish to apologize for any inconvenience this notification may have caused you."

The Nigerian community in South Africa last Thursday honoured the late businessman with a service of songs.

The service was held for Solarin on Thursday, December 23, at the Jesus The Breath Of Life International Ministry in Pretoria.

The lying in state and service of songs lasted three hours, between 4 pm and 7 pm.

Several tributes were paid to the beloved Comrade Olusola who would be remembered for his selflessness, big heart, and active support in the Nigerian community and Nigeria as a nation.

Rev Dr. Harold Anagu described Sola as “a good, faithful, loving, understanding, and Godly man, husband, father, uncle, and son to this generation, Africa, our nation Nigeria, to the Nigerian community in South Africa, to his extended and immediate families"

"How we love that you are here, but thank God you are now in his presence, where there is no wickedness or sorrow, rest on In Peace sir, we love you and your precious wife, children, and family in Jesus gracious name,” the cleric added.

The deceased was the husband of Doris Ikeri-Solarin, who was recently elected as the Vice President of the Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA).

“Sola, who was ambushed in his shop, did not struggle with the armed robbers. But after robbing him, they asked him to follow them and shot him dead,” a source had told SaharaReporters.

His wife, Ikeri-Solarin is also the Director, DIDA Clothiers, according to her profile on LinkedIn.

Adetola Olubajo, the immediate former President of the Nigerian Union in South Africa, had also told SaharaReporters that "I was the first person to get there because I took his wife there. We were at his place when we were called that some robbers had attacked his shop. The area is called Highway Park, it is not far from a notorious area called Tembisa.

"The thugs entered the shop, took money, mobile phones and so on and took him a few metres away from the shop. Then they shot him several times. That is the eyewitness account we got."

Olusola Solarin's death came a few months after the murder of another Nigerian, Okechukwu Henry, from Imo State as announced by Ben Okoli, President of Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa.