Female Fashion Designer Stabs Hotel Lodger To Death In Ogun

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 30, 2021

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 32-year-old female fashion designer, Omowumi Oyapitan, for allegedly stabbing a man, Mohammed Ahmed, to death in a hotel in the Onipanu area of Ogun State, on Wednesday.

The woman was reportedly making peace with Ahmed and another man in the hotel when the deceased, who was not pleased with her intervention, allegedly hit her on the face.

Illustration

Oyapitan in retaliation allegedly broke a bottle which she used to stab the 30-year-old in the neck.

According to the Ogun State Police Spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, "The suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the police at Onipanu Divisional Headquarters from Mr. Stephen Udo, the Managing Director of Splendour Guest Inn, who reported that argument ensued between two of his guests in the hotel, and in the process, one of them, Omowumi Oyapitan, broke a bottle and used it to stab the other one, Muhammed Ahmed, in the neck.

"Upon the distress call, DPO Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele Job, quickly mobilised his men and moved to the scene where they met the victim in the pool of his own blood. The suspect was promptly arrested, while the victim was rushed to state Hospital Ota, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, who had been in the hotel since Monday 27th of December, was hiding there after he allegedly stole N600,000 belonging to his boss at Hayorlak Hotel where he was working as bartender.

"It was further gathered that he used part of the stolen money to lodge some of his friends. He had altercation with one of those he lodged in the hotel who he accused of stealing part of his money; the accusation led to hot exchange of words between them.

"The suspect, who claimed to know the other boy in their street, intervened and the deceased who was not pleased with her intervention gave her a fist blow in the mouth and in retaliation, she broke a bottle and used it to stab the deceased in his neck."

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Mr Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.

