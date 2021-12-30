Police Probe Assault, Extortion Of N550,000 From Motivational Speaker, Buchi And His Brother By Officers In Abuja

The police noted that investigation into the alleged unprofessional conduct had begun.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 30, 2021

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Sunday Babaji, has ordered an investigation into the alleged extortion of a writer and motivational speaker, Solomon Buchi, by policemen in Abuja.

Buchi had alleged in a viral Twitter post on Tuesday night that he and his younger brother were assaulted and treated as criminals by the men of the Nigeria Police Force while on vacation in the FCT.

He added that they were labelled as members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Reacting in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Josephine Adeh, the police noted that investigation into the alleged unprofessional conduct had begun.

According to the statement, Babaji ordered the immediate arrest of officers involved in the alleged extortion, adding that findings of the investigation would be made public.

The statement read in part, “The attention of the FCT Police Command has been drawn to the viral post of an alleged case of extortion by some Police Officers in Abuja.

“Consequent to the above, the Commissioner of Police FCT Command, CP Sunday Babaji psc, has ordered an immediate investigation and the arrest of personnel involved in the alleged unprofessional conduct.

“Investigations have therefore commenced and the outcome will be made public upon its conclusion.”

SaharaReporters had reported how Mr Solomon Buchi had in a tweet alleged that some policemen in Abuja assaulted him and his brother.  See Also Police How Abuja Policemen Extorted N500,000 From Motivational Speaker After Labelling Him IPOB Member 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

He said the policemen also extorted N550, 000 from them and accused them of being members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The tweet read, “I and my kid brother were kidnapped by the police in Abuja around Wuse 2 a couple of hours ago, after eating.

“They swiftly double-crossed our bolt ride, brought out guns and asked us to follow them into their car which wasn’t a police vehicle.

“On getting in, they asked where we were from, and I stated that we’re Igbos from Imo State; they immediately said that we’re members of IPOB; they squeezed us into their car; they were five policemen.

“Long story short, they took our ATM cards and withdrew N500,000 out of the N617,000 that I had in my account. They withdrew my kid brother’s N50,000.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Scandal UPDATE: New Evidence Shows Sex Toy Lover, Senator Abbo Earlier Threatened Former Aide, Later Brutalised By His Thugs In Adamawa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Alleged Fraud: Civil Group, SERAP Accuses Nigerian Satellite Agency, NCSL Of Spending N250Million Without Receipts
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Dowen College: Lagos Police Hoarding Second Autopsy Result Of 12-Year-Old Oromoni Sylvester — Family Alleges
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: Speaker Of Lagos Assembly, Obasa, Awards Contracts To Self Through Company Registered In Son's Name
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Corruption Niger Delta Minister, Akpabio, Sends Staff On Mandatory Leave, Early Retirement Over Story Exposing N5bn COVID-19 Fraud In NDDC
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Scandal Nigeria Immigration Service Boss Feigns Ignorance Of Illegal Tenure Extension
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Policeman Crushed To Death By Police Van Chasing ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Ekiti To Be Buried Friday
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: South-Easterners Understand Nigeria, Can Turn Sambisa Forest To Business Opportunity – Abia Governor
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Feasting On Nigeria’s Stupidity, By Olabisi Deji-Folutile
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Resumes N36billion Corruption Trial Of Ex-Jigawa Governor, Turaki After 11 Years
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Man Accuses Lagos Traffic Management, LASTMA Officials Of Brutalising Him, Illegally Confiscating His Vehicle For Months
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Soldiers, Family Members Forced To Live Like Animals, Excrete In Bush In Akwa Ibom Barracks As Water, Power Cuts Exceed Three Months
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion My Precipitations, By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING Ex-President, Jonathan Meets Buhari In Aso Rock In Close-door Session
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal UPDATE: New Evidence Shows Sex Toy Lover, Senator Abbo Earlier Threatened Former Aide, Later Brutalised By His Thugs In Adamawa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Female Fashion Designer Stabs Hotel Lodger To Death In Ogun
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal #EndSARS Report: ECOWAS Court Gives Nigerian Government 30 Days To File Defence In Suit Seeking Mandatory Implementation
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights Amnesty International Condemns Department Of State Services For Invading Civic Group, CISLAC’s Abuja Office
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad