Police Probe Assault, Extortion Of N550,000 From Motivational Speaker, Buchi And His Brother By Officers In Abuja

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Sunday Babaji, has ordered an investigation into the alleged extortion of a writer and motivational speaker, Solomon Buchi, by policemen in Abuja.

Buchi had alleged in a viral Twitter post on Tuesday night that he and his younger brother were assaulted and treated as criminals by the men of the Nigeria Police Force while on vacation in the FCT.

He added that they were labelled as members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Reacting in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Josephine Adeh, the police noted that investigation into the alleged unprofessional conduct had begun.

According to the statement, Babaji ordered the immediate arrest of officers involved in the alleged extortion, adding that findings of the investigation would be made public.

The statement read in part, “The attention of the FCT Police Command has been drawn to the viral post of an alleged case of extortion by some Police Officers in Abuja.

“Consequent to the above, the Commissioner of Police FCT Command, CP Sunday Babaji psc, has ordered an immediate investigation and the arrest of personnel involved in the alleged unprofessional conduct.

“Investigations have therefore commenced and the outcome will be made public upon its conclusion.”

SaharaReporters had reported how Mr Solomon Buchi had in a tweet alleged that some policemen in Abuja assaulted him and his brother.

He said the policemen also extorted N550, 000 from them and accused them of being members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The tweet read, “I and my kid brother were kidnapped by the police in Abuja around Wuse 2 a couple of hours ago, after eating.

“They swiftly double-crossed our bolt ride, brought out guns and asked us to follow them into their car which wasn’t a police vehicle.

“On getting in, they asked where we were from, and I stated that we’re Igbos from Imo State; they immediately said that we’re members of IPOB; they squeezed us into their car; they were five policemen.

“Long story short, they took our ATM cards and withdrew N500,000 out of the N617,000 that I had in my account. They withdrew my kid brother’s N50,000.