Policeman Crushed To Death By Police Van Chasing ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Ekiti To Be Buried Friday

RRS operatives while chasing suspected fraudsters, otherwise known as Yahoo boys hit Ayeni who was on a motorcycle.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 30, 2021

Ojo Ayeni, a Superintendent of Police crushed to death by a patrol van belonging to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) unit of the Ekiti State Police Command, will be buried tomorrow (Friday), SaharaReporters has gathered.

SaharaReporters had reported that the RRS operatives while chasing suspected fraudsters, otherwise known as Yahoo boys hit Ayeni who was on a motorcycle along Federal Polytechnic, Ado/Ijan Road in Ekiti.

The deceased, who was attached to Odo Ado Police Station, was said to have died on the spot.

“He actually came home to eat; his wife has a shop around Aba Ebira in the polytechnic community. There is this bad spot along the road, beside the silo. So the deceased came to his wife’s shop to eat; he came with one of his friends’ motorcycle. He was working at Odo Ado which is not that far from here. See Also Police Identity Of Policeman Crushed To Death By Police Van Chasing ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Ekiti, Revealed 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

“The RRS operatives were in two hilux vehicles chasing a Benz. I don’t know where they were chasing the guys from. As they were about to overtake the Benz, the deceased who is popularly known as Baba Ada was coming from the other side and one of the vehicles hit him. He died immediately,” a source had told SaharaReporters. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Police Patrol Van Chasing ‘Yahoo Boys’ Crushes Policeman To Death In Ekiti 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

Family sources told SaharaReporters on Thursday that the deceased will be buried at his residence at Damola Street, Aba Erufun, Ado-Ekiti on Friday.

The source added that lying in state of the late policeman is currently ongoing at his residence.

