Bayelsa Governor, Diri Swears In Wife As High Court Judge

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri on Thursday administered the oath of office on four newly-appointed high court judges in the state including his wife, Patience Ama Zuofa Diri.

Others are Lockie James Benimo, Simon Warikiyei Amaduobogha and Christine Irigha Kombo-Enegesi.

The Chief Judge of the State, Justice Kate Abiri also witnessed the swearing-in of the four judges.

After taking their oath of office at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House, Yenagoa, Governor Diri urged them to be above board in the discharge of their sacred duties.



“I once again congratulate the newly sworn-in judges on your appointment. Indeed, as you assume your respective high and exalted offices as judges of the High Court, I urge you to serve the people of Bayelsa with unfailing zeal and commitment.

“Let your actions and decisions be steered solely on unprejudiced and faithful application of the constitution and our written laws, our ethics and values as a people and the superseding interest of justice. May God continue to bless Bayelsa State, and the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Present at the swearing-in ceremony were the first lady, Dr. Mrs Gloria Diri, the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere, judges, senior lawyers, including Mr. Kemeasuode Wodu (SAN), other top government functionaries, as well as families and friends of the new judges.

