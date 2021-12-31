Bayelsa Governor, Diri Swears In Wife As High Court Judge

The Chief Judge of the State, Justice Kate Abiri also witnessed the swearing-in of the four judges.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 31, 2021

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri on Thursday administered the oath of office on four newly-appointed high court judges in the state including his wife, Patience Ama Zuofa Diri.

Others are Lockie James Benimo, Simon Warikiyei Amaduobogha and Christine Irigha Kombo-Enegesi.

The Chief Judge of the State, Justice Kate Abiri also witnessed the swearing-in of the four judges.

After taking their oath of office at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House, Yenagoa, Governor Diri urged them to be above board in the discharge of their sacred duties.

“I once again congratulate the newly sworn-in judges on your appointment. Indeed, as you assume your respective high and exalted offices as judges of the High Court, I urge you to serve the people of Bayelsa with unfailing zeal and commitment.

“Let your actions and decisions be steered solely on unprejudiced and faithful application of the constitution and our written laws, our ethics and values as a people and the superseding interest of justice. May God continue to bless Bayelsa State, and the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said. 

Present at the swearing-in ceremony were the first lady, Dr. Mrs Gloria Diri, the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere, judges, senior lawyers, including Mr. Kemeasuode Wodu (SAN), other top government functionaries, as well as families and friends of the new judges.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Tribunal Dismisses Lazarus Ogbee As Federal Lawmaker
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Dismisses Atiku's Petition Challenging Buhari’s Victory
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Legal CJN To Swear In 38 Senior Advocates Of Nigeria On Monday
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Ondo Court Sentences Killer Of APC Chieftain To Death By Hanging
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore: Ozekhome Hails Ruling, Asks Government To Discontinue Case
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Legal Ex-NBA Boss Urges Legal Practitioners To Protest Disrespect By Executive
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics President Buhari Signs 2022 Budget Into Law
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity Prophecies That Missed The Mark In 2021
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Multi-Billion Naira Financial Fraud Scandal Rocks Nigerian Emergency Management Agency, NEMA
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion A Life Of Laughter And Commitment Ends As Tutu Departs, By Owei Lakemfa
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Extends Deadline For National Identity Number-SIM Card Linkage By Three Months
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Bandits Abduct Lecturer's Wife, Two Daughters In Zamfara
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Disengaged NPower Workers Ask National Assembly To Summon Buhari's Minister, Sadiya Farouk Over Failure To Pay Allowances, Other Packages
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Blind Man In Northern Nigeria Chooses To Repair Generators Instead Of Begging For Alms
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Environment Residents Of Kwara Community Lament Travelling 6Km, Digging Several Holes For Drinking Water, Survival During Dry Season
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: 57 Yoruba Groups Vow To Launch Mass Movement To Ensure Emergence Of Pro-restructuring Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Ibadan Serial Killer: Victim, Barakat's Father Dies After Trauma Attack As Family Accuses Police Of Foulplay In Suspect's Prosecution
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army And Allies Killed 22 Boko Haram Terrorists, Lost 6 Soldiers In Lake Chad Area—Authorities
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad