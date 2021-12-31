BREAKING: Kidnappers Release Plateau Monarch Five Days After Abduction

Kidnappers have released the traditional ruler in Plateau State, Charles Mato Dakat, who they abducted on Sunday.

SaharaReporters had reported that Dakat was kidnapped by gunmen early on Sunday morning.

According to Vanguard, gunshots were heard at the palace of the monarch between 1 am and 2 am.

He was abducted thereafter. A resident of the community, Helen Bulus, told Punch, “The incident happened between 1am and 2am. The gunmen came in large numbers to his palace."

He is the Paramount ruler in Gindiri chiefdom, Mangu Local Government of the state.



However, his abductors made contact with the family members a few days later and demanded ransom before they could release the monarch.

It was gathered that the monarch eventually regained his freedom in the early hours of Friday.

A family source confirmed Dakat’s release to The Punch in Jos on Friday.

He said, “God has answered our prayers. His Royal Highness, Da Charles Mato Dakat, has been released. He is in good condition of health.

Asked how much ransom was paid to the kidnappers to secure the release of the tradional ruler, the source said, “All I can tell you is that life is more than money. Thank you all for your prayers, encouragement and support. To God be the glory, great things He has done and will continue to do.”

The Spokesman for the state Police Command, Ubah Ogaba, when contacted, said he would get back to our Correspondent on the incident but was yet to do so of the time of filing this report.

