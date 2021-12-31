Buhari’s Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19 As Virus Wave Spreads In President's Circle

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The minister disclosed this on his official Facebook page on Friday.

He said; “I have tested positive for COVID-19. After a hide and seek period spanning 21 months (1yr 9 months) between COVID-19 and my humble self, the virus finally caught up with me during the dying days of 2021.

“After feeling unwell from 28th December, I decided to do a COVID-19 test yesterday morning.

“The result came out positive this morning. Currently doing fine, with some sore throat, feverish feeling and mild running nose. Undertaking treatment and isolation at home.

“I salute and wish all the medical personnel in the FCT and beyond who have been in the front line fighting this pandemic a happy and prosperous new year 2022. I pray for the quick recovery of all of us currently afflicted with COVID-19.

“I have been informed by the experts that my case is mild because I took two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. I appeal to all those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so. Thanks and Happy New Year to all.”

SaharaReporters had reported that many aides of President Muhammadu Buhari and top officials of government have contracted COVID-19.

Activities at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja have also been grounded following the outbreak of the virus at Nigeria’s seat of power. See Also Politics EXCLUSIVE: Aso Rock Deserted As Most Presidential Aides Contract COVID-19, Infections Traced To Buhari's Son, Yusuf's Coronation As Talban Daura

Multiple sources had told SaharaReporters that the spread of COVID-19 infections at the Aso Villa was traced to the coronation of Yusuf Buhari, the only son of President Buhari, as a district head (Talban Daura) in Katsina.

Amid the report that presidential aides have contracted the virus, there were fears that the President might have been infected as well.

But Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on media and publicity, in an interview, said the Buhari was doing “quite fine”.

In the past few days, Nigeria has been reporting a steady increase in COVID-19 infections, in what has been confirmed as the fourth wave of the pandemic by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the President, who was also infected announced his "speedy recovery" on Wednesday.

He said on his Facebook page, "I thank Almighty Allah for my speedy recovery from COVID-19. My prayers and deepest respect are for all of you, who prayed, called or texted expressing your concerns for me. May all of our countrymen and women still afflicted with the virus fight this scourge with all their might and get well soon."

