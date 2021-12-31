How Benue University’s Security Officer Impregnated 11-Year-Old House Help

The minor, who was allegedly raped several times her master is a native of Orokamu village in the Ogbadibo LGA of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 31, 2021

An 11-year-old girl has been allegedly impregnated by Joseph Adoyi, a security officer at the Benue State University (BSU).

The minor, who was allegedly raped several times her master is a native of Orokamu village in the Ogbadibo LGA of the state.

FIJ reports that the victim condoned the cruelty for a long time, because she feared that Joseph would kill her as the latter had reportedly threatened to.

Victoria’s parents took her to Esther Ajeh, Joseph’s wife, last year to work as a maid.

She lived with the couple in the North Bank area of Makurdi until she returned to her parents in the village after the pregnancy news broke, the report stated.

A family source said “She joined them at Makurdi when she was 10. She was later being raped consistently by her aunt’s husband until she was impregnated.

"When Esther observed changes in her maid, she took her for a pregnancy test and discovered she was three months’ pregnant. The poor girl said Joseph was responsible for it."

According to the report, Esther was said to pampered her husband’s inhumanity.

She argued Joseph was not responsible for the minor’s pregnancy and spearheaded Victoria’s eviction to the village.

However, Joseph reportedly still walks free in Benue and still goes to work, while the victim has no access to antenatal care.

A source said that elders from Joseph’s family had pleaded that the public, especially the media, did not look into the matter as the families had decided to resolve the matter amicably.

A public figure in Benue State, Ukan Kurugh affirmed that Joseph was arrested a few months ago and later released.

“I heard he was released, but I will follow up with the case,” Ukan disclosed.

According to FIJ, prior to his incarceration, Joseph reportedly confessed to Anthony, the victim’s father, that he committed the crime.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME 10 Killed As Nigerian Navy Storms Kidnappers' Hideout In Anambra
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Angry Youths Attack Convoys Of Emirs Of Bauchi, Dass, Destroy Cars, Others During Anniversary Lecture Of Late Crusader, Baba Gonto
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Jails Lagos Senior Pastor Over N128million Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigeria’s Attorney General, Malami, Takes Over Prosecution Of Kidnapper, Wadume
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Saraki Didn’t Donate A Dime To Offa Robbery Victims, Says Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Christ Apostolic Church Pastor Arrested For 'Impregnating' 16-Year-Old Church Member
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Appeal Court Reinstates Nigerian Army Officer, Hassan who Killed Several Boko Haram Fighters In 2014
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Multi-Billion Naira Financial Fraud Scandal Rocks Nigerian Emergency Management Agency, NEMA
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics There'll Be No Governorship Election Anywhere In Yoruba Land In 2022 — Self-determination Leader, Akintoye
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Health Workers To Begin Strike In January Amid Fourth Wave Of COVID-19
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Katsina Government Restores Telecoms Services Despite Bandits’ Attacks
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Environmental Damage In The Niger Delta Is A Global Challenge, By Nasir Aminu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Man Buried On Day Fixed For His Wedding After Fatal Accident, Family Mourns
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME 10 Killed As Nigerian Navy Storms Kidnappers' Hideout In Anambra
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News BREAKING: Body of Prominent Nigerian Businessman Murdered In South Africa, Solarin, Arrives Nigeria For Burial
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Would You Give Up Your Tribe For Nigeria? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Buhari’s Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19 As Virus Wave Spreads In President's Circle
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity Two Things Bothering Me About Buhari's Administration—Bishop Kukah
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad