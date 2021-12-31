Katsina Government Restores Telecoms Services Despite Bandits’ Attacks

The telecommunication services in the remaining seven local government areas including Jibia and Batsari were restored at midnight on Tuesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 31, 2021

Telecommunication services have been restored in all the 34 Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

According to Punch, the telecommunication services in the remaining seven local government areas including Jibia and Batsari were restored at midnight on Tuesday.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, had revealed that telecommunication services in the remaining councils would be restored soon despite the bandits’ attacks which had yet to subside in the state and the North-West region.

Many residents were only aware of the restoration on Wednesday. A community leader in Jibia, Gide Dahiru who confirmed the development, applauded the government for the restoration of the telecommunication services.

Dahiru, who is the Chairman of Jibia People’s Forum, spoke in a phone chat with Punch said, “The telecommunication services were restored on Tuesday night but many people got to know only on Wednesday.

"We thank the Government for the step. The action would further assist in the growth of businesses in our various councils. It is a step that would also assist us in the efforts at curbing crimes in the state.”

The telecommunications were shut down since September 2021 by the state governments in Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara and Katsina to reduce the activities of bandits in those states.

