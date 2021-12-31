Lagos Health Workers To Begin Strike In January Amid Fourth Wave Of COVID-19

This is coming amid steady increase in COVID-19 infections, in what has been confirmed as the fourth wave of the pandemic by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 31, 2021

The Lagos State chapter of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives on Friday said it would commence three-day warning strike on Monday, January 10.

The state secretary of the union, Oloruntoba Odumosu, in a statement, said the strike was necessary to compel the Lagos State Government to act promptly on its demands.

File Photo

“The State Executive Council of the association at its meeting on December 29, 2021, resolved that the Council should embark on a three-day warning strike starting 08:00am on Monday 10th January 2022 to 08:00pm on Wednesday 12th January 2022.

“This warning strike is to compel the Lagos State Government to act promptly on the following issues; acute shortage of nurses and midwives in health facilities; payment of retention allowance; proper consolidation of the CONHESS salary structure; regularisation of graduate nurses and stagnated nurses; improved welfare and working condition of nurses; improved hazard allowance; nurses representation in relevant boards and policymaking and life insurance scheme for nurses and other health workers,” the statement partly read.

Odumosu added that the strike would be total and comprehensive with the exemption of Federal Health Institutions in the state.

Last Wednesday, the country recorded 4,035 cases, the highest single-day count since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

NCDC had recently announced that 45 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in the country.

As at Thursday December 30, Nigeria has recorded 241,513 cases of COVID-19 with 27,510 cases currently active, while 214,003 persons have been discharged and 3,030 deaths recorded.

 

