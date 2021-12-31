Nigerian Pastor, Taiwo Odukoya Loses Sister Weeks After Losing Wife To Cancer

Kehinde, twin sister of the Senior Pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, Lagos, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, has died.

The cleric lost his twin sister on Thursday, SaharaReporters learnt.

The news of her death was made public by the cleric's daughters,Tolu Ijogun and Toby Enuha, who took to their Instagram pages to mourn the passing of their dear aunty.

Tolu wrote on Instagram, “My Dearest Aunty K, my birthing partner and one of my closest aunties... You were always there for me when I needed my mother the most. You held my hand and encouraged me... To say I will miss you is such an understatement. Rest on Aunty love you.”

Enuha, known as drdebso on Instagram posted the picture of the deceased on her story with a brief tribute, “Love you Aunty K. You will be greatly missed. Rest in peace.”

Her death comes weeks after the clergyman lost his second wife, Nomthi, to cancer in November.

In November, Nomthi Odukoya, the second wife of Senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju, Lagos, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, passed on.



Nomthi, who is the second wife of the pastor, died of cancer after battling with it for two years.

Taiwo wrote, “With deep regret and gratitude to God, I have to announce the passing of my wife, Pastor Nomthi Odukoya.

”She battled cancer for the better part of two years, she stood on the Word of God, and she fought.

“She gave me 11 beautiful years of marriage and two wonderful boys, who I know will be very significant in life.

“I loved her with all my heart, but who am I to fight with the will of God. The truth is, at one point in our lives, we all will have to say goodbye. So for now, till we meet again in glory, Goodbye Nomthi.”

In January 2020, Nomthi and Taiwo who are both senior pastors of the church, celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

Taiwo's first wife, Bimbo, died in a place crash. She boarded Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145, bound for Port Harcourt from Abuja.

On 10 December 2005 the airliner crashed during landing at Port Harcourt International Airport; Bimbo survived the initial impact and died from injuries on 11 December 2005.