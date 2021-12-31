Nnamdi Kanu Speaks On Imo Government’s Role In Arrest Of Ex-Governor Okorocha’s Son-in-law, Says IPOB Vindicated

Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, has stated that the incident in Imo State where policemen attached to the Government House engaged in a controversial invasion of church premises and arrest of Uche Nwosu, a son-in-law to former governor Rochas Okorocha, has vindicated IPOB.

Kanu noted that he had long before now made the point that “the chilling atrocities perpetrated in Imo State were the handiwork of politicians” and not by IPOB as allegedly claimed.

Speaking through his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, who visited him in the detention of the Department of State Services, Kanu stated that more criminal gangs ravaging the South-East would be exposed and shamed.

In an update on the visit sent to SaharaReporters on Thursday, Ejiofor noted that Kanu again warned and placed a curse on the enemies of IPOB and detractors of the course of the agitation.

Ejiofor said, “I undertook our routine visit to Onyendu today. I did so exclusively. In the course of my visit, both of us engaged in fruitful discussions that substantially bothered on the legal strategy we would deploy at the next court sitting on the 18th of January, 2022.

“I also briefed Onyendu on a number of subsidiary but very important issues. He consistently laid emphasis on discipline and obedience to the hierarchy of command and maintained that his position on this is definite and unshifting.

“Further, he made the point, for the consumption of millions of his supporters, that the recent development in Imo State signifies a clear message to UMUCHINEKE that ChukwuOkike Abiama predominates in all human affairs and would continue to rule in the affairs of men.

“The recent stunning revelation in Imo State vindicates Onyendu entirely. He has long before now made the point that the chilling atrocities perpetrated in Imo State by agents of darkness are the handiwork of politicians, who are their mastermind and pay masters. Onyendu has therefore exhorted UMUCHINEKE and his followers in general to remain calm, law abiding, focused and peaceful in all their undertakings. He predicted that many more criminal gangs ravaging our land will sooner than later gravitate to their deserving and ignoble end. See Also Police UPDATED: Ex-Imo Governor, Okorocha’s Son-in-law, Uche Nwosu Was Arrested, Not Kidnapped – Police

“He was also emphatic on the need for UMUCHINEKE to be circumspect in their words and actions.

He admonished UMUCHINEKE, and his other followers in general, to be eternally vigilant in all they do and to show conscious restraint and forbearance at all times. He warned that enemies of struggle are sundry and varied and that they constantly evolve devious strategies to inflict anarchy and mayhem on the polity.

“When they actualise their evil plan in any instance, they knowingly instigate a false propaganda and lay blame for what they have done on the door step of members of IPOB. Onyendu has today cursed the persons concerned and has declared that eternal perdition will be their reward.

“The new year offers us renewed hope in ChukwuOkike Abiama. It will herald divine grace and favour of unimaginable proportions. Abiding grace and miraculous happenings will punctuate it. Sorrow and sighing shall take a sudden and unremitting flight. ChukwuOkike Abiama being and abiding with us, we shall reap and appropriate beneficially comprehensive victory on all sides.”