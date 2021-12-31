Pastor, Sick Woman Being Taken To Hospital, Husband, Others Die In New Year's Eve Boat Accident In Bayelsa

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 31, 2021

The Ogbeinbiri community in the Southern Ijaw council area of Bayelsa State has been thrown into mourning following a boat accident that claimed the lives of a 39-year-old pastor and five others.

The accident occurred when two speed boats collided around 1:30 am on Friday.

Reports say the deceased clergyman, identified as Pastor Salvation Degemy, was the General Overseer of the Supernatural Church of God located in the community. 

Others who lost their lives in the accident were a man, his sick wife and some relatives. 

SaharaReporters gathered that the boat was conveying the sick wife and her husband with some relatives to Yenagoa for emergency treatment when the accident occurred. 

According to a community source, the sick lady had been admitted to the Cottage Hospital in Ogbibiri before the hospital ran out of oxygen, so she had to be taken elsewhere for proper medical treatment.

The source said, "lt was recommended that she should be taken to the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa for oxygen. That was where they were heading before the accident happened.”

Also, the late pastor was on the journey to offer prayers for the patient while she was being taken to FMC, Yenagoa. 

“Pastor Salvation Degemy was in their company to pray for the dying patient,” the community source said. 

The police command has yet to make any official statement.

SaharaReporters, New York

