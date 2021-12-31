President Buhari Signs 2022 Budget Into Law

With this action, Buhari has maintained the January to December budget cycle.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 31, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, signed the 2022 budget into law.

Present at the signing of the budget were: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The president also signed the 2021 finance bill into law at the State House on Friday.

This comes less than two weeks after the Senate and the House of Representatives passed the appropriation bill.

The National Assembly increased the budget spending by N735.8 billion from the proposed N16.391 trillion to N17.126 trillion. 

The lawmakers also raised oil benchmark from $57 per barrel proposed by the executive to $62.

SaharaReporters, New York

