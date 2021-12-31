Residents Of Kwara Community Lament Travelling 6Km, Digging Several Holes For Drinking Water, Survival During Dry Season

Residents of the Kusanu community in the Pakuma ward of Moro local government area in Kwara State are currently battling a water crisis in the area.

This is even as the only source of water for the community, holes dug in the ground, dried up due to the harmattan.

SaharaReporters observed that the holes are dug haphazardly by members of the community who are in need of water and are barely covered with thin sticks which further enhance the unhygienic nature of the only source of drinking water for the people of Kusanu.

The Chief Imam of the community, identified simply as Ahmad, said the river in the community had dried up hence the need for holes along the footpath to the river.

These were all confirmed in a video seen by SaharaReporters on Friday.

Officials of an anti-corruption civil society organisation, Elites Network for Sustainable Development (ENetSuD), had paid a visit to the community to assist in finding a solution to the problem.

Ahmad told ENetSuD that community members travel to other villages, as far as 6 kilometres, like Apoya village to get 'potable' water.

He said, “I am the Imam for the Kusanu village in Pakuma ward. The holes here are the sources of water but since they dried up, we have been going to Apoya to fetch water. The river got dry so we dug up these to get water but now that we are in the dry season, we have been going to Apoya to get water."

He pleaded with the organisation and other well-meaning Nigerians to provide water for the community.

Ahmad said, “Please help us, we need water in this village."

ENetSuD told SaharaReporters that its officers are on the field to assess the needs of many other villages in the area.