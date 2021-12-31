Two Things Bothering Me About Buhari's Administration—Bishop Kukah

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 31, 2021

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah has lamented the level of insecurity under President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

While speaking with journalists in Sokoto on Thursday, the Catholic Bishop said two issues bother him about the present administration.

Bishop Kukah

The issues, according to him, are the loss of lives and allocation of positions with favouritism and nepotism. 

He also stated that one thing lacking in Buhari's administration is its inability to manage diversity.

He said: “All what I have been clamouring for are not personal. There are two issues that bother me with this administration. One is the quantum of loss of lives and I don’t think there is anybody who is happy about this.

“The second is the allocation of position with favouritism and nepotism. One thing lacking in this administration is the inability to manage our sense of diversity.

“I have always been a critic of government before this administration and I stand on my challenge to those who don’t reason along with me to counter my position with superior argument.

“Nigerians are still to learn how to disagree on the disagreeable. We are still to learn how to debate without argument and we are still to agree that some of our best friends are those that criticise us. Criticism is not abuse; it is what purifies democracy.”

Kukah also said that the modalities for his plan to take 50,000 families out of poverty through an empowerment programme will be rolled out next year.

He said, “I am not getting younger because I will be 70 next year. To God be the glory, the scholarship programme I started years back is still running and I intend to do more because I am not thinking of building a house or buying a new car.

“I intend to achieve this empowerment dream with practical human solution-oriented ideas that can bring change to the lives of Nigerians through supports from my friends.”

