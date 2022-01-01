Don't Seek Re-election For Second Term, Nigerian Cleric, Primate Ayodele, Warns Imo Governor, Uzodinma

Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, not to seek re-election for a second term in office.

The cleric stated that he saw bloodbath, killings and insecurity ravaging the South-East state.

Hope Uzodinma

In new series of 2022 prophecies, Primate Ayodele warned Uzodinma against wasting his money to campaign as there will be a coalition that will fight and conquer the Imo governor in his bid to rule the state again.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, the prophet said there will still be troubles in the state.

He said God was not involved in Uzodinma's emergence as governor of Imo.

Ayodele said, “In 2023, Governor Hope Uzodinma should not waste money for election, he will fail totally. I see a coalition coming together to fight him. I don’t see peace in the state. I see bloodbath, killings, threat of lives in Imo State.

“The prophecy that ushered in Hope Uzodinma was a game plan, God has no hands in his emergence as governor, it was just a political game. The cause of the destruction in Imo State is the circumstances that led to the emergence of Hope Uzodinma. He is a ‘Saul’ in the land and that’s why he is not enjoying the seat.”