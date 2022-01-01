Don't Seek Re-election For Second Term, Nigerian Cleric, Primate Ayodele, Warns Imo Governor, Uzodinma

The cleric stated that he saw bloodbath, killings and insecurity ravaging the South-East state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 01, 2022

Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, not to seek re-election for a second term in office.

The cleric stated that he saw bloodbath, killings and insecurity ravaging the South-East state.

Hope Uzodinma

In new series of 2022 prophecies, Primate Ayodele warned Uzodinma against wasting his money to campaign as there will be a coalition that will fight and conquer the Imo governor in his bid to rule the state again.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, the prophet said there will still be troubles in the state.

He said God was not involved in Uzodinma's emergence as governor of Imo.

Ayodele said, “In 2023, Governor Hope Uzodinma should not waste money for election, he will fail totally. I see a coalition coming together to fight him. I don’t see peace in the state. I see bloodbath, killings, threat of lives in Imo State.

“The prophecy that ushered in Hope Uzodinma was a game plan, God has no hands in his emergence as governor, it was just a political game. The cause of the destruction in Imo State is the circumstances that led to the emergence of Hope Uzodinma. He is a ‘Saul’ in the land and that’s why he is not enjoying the seat.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity Two Monstrous Storms Coming In 2022 With Terrible Results, Pastor Adeboye Says In New Year Prophecies For Nigeria, Africa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity Retired RCCG Deputy General Overseer, Abiona, Is Dead
0 Comments
26 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023: It’ll Be Hard For God To Forgive PDP If We Don't Listen To Nigerians --Rivers Governor, Wike
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics There'll Be No Election In 2023 If Nnamdi Kanu Is Not Released –Ohanaeze
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics 2,500 Clerics Hold Special Prayers In Kano For Tinubu’s 2023 Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians Can’t Endure More Punishments Through Hike In Fuel, Electricity Prices, NLC Tells Buhari Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Two Monstrous Storms Coming In 2022 With Terrible Results, Pastor Adeboye Says In New Year Prophecies For Nigeria, Africa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Why We Shut IDP Camps In Borno --Governor Zulum
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Christianity Retired RCCG Deputy General Overseer, Abiona, Is Dead
0 Comments
26 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023: It’ll Be Hard For God To Forgive PDP If We Don't Listen To Nigerians --Rivers Governor, Wike
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Accident Fire Guts Building In Lagos On New Year’s Day
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics There'll Be No Election In 2023 If Nnamdi Kanu Is Not Released –Ohanaeze
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity 21 Islamiyya School Children Abducted By Bandits In Zamfara Freed
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Records 828 New COVID-19 Infections On Last Day Of 2021
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 2,500 Clerics Hold Special Prayers In Kano For Tinubu’s 2023 Presidential Ambition
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians Can’t Endure More Punishments Through Hike In Fuel, Electricity Prices, NLC Tells Buhari Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Can Still End Insecurity In Remaining 17 Months Of Tenure As Nigeria’s President –Ekiti Governor, Fayemi
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Teenagers Arrested For Murder Of RCCG's Pastor In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad