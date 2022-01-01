Police Arrest Three Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue Four Victims In Edo

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 01, 2022


The police in Edo State have arrested three suspected kidnappers in Benin City, the state capital.

Also, officers rescued four kidnap victims in the state at Uromi Esan North-East Local Government Area of the state, Daily Trust reports.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The command’s spokesperson, Kongtons Bello, while speaking with journalists, said the police also arrested Jamker of Ughelli, Delta State, an escapee from Oko Correctional Centre during the 2020 #End SARS protest after a gun battle in Benin.

According to Bello, on December 29, operatives of the Ugbowo Police Division received information that hoodlums have kidnapped Kelvin Omonedo and Adeleke Wasiu at Olienhen Street and proceeded to Ukhumwem Road in Benin City where they also kidnapped the duo of Irene Edenabuohen and Rosemary Ojegue.

Bello said, “The police trailed and engaged the kidnappers in a gun duel but the suspects abandoned the four victims and the suspects were arrested while others escaped.

“Efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing gang members.”

Speaking further, he said on December 28, the police arrested one Godstime Obioko 18 and Destiny Osevaru 13 all of Erue community in Esan North-East Local of the state.

He said the duo were arrested when one Testimony Akioyame, eight, was brought to the Uromi Police Station by a kind-hearted fellow after he found her tied down in an uncompleted building at Erue community.

He said the police immediately swung into action and arrested the suspects, who confessed to have abducted the girl and kept her in an uncompleted building while they left to charge their phone so that they can contact her parents for ransom.

“Unluckily for them, the girl has been rescued by an unknown person before coming back to the scene,” Bello added.

 

