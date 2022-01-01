Siblings Drown In Kwara River On New Year's Eve

The victims said to hail from Ile-laru compound, Sabo-line area of Ilorin, went swimming with friends at Asa River when they drowned.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 01, 2022

Tragedy struck on New Year’s eve as two children of the same parents drowned in Asa River in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The Kwara State Fire Service made the disclosure in a statement by its spokesman, Hassan Adekunle.

Adekunle revealed that the bodies of the two boys, 12-year-old Damilare and 14-year-old Kamaldeen, were evacuated on Friday evening around ‘Laola Salasi Street in the Mubo area of Ilorin.

“This horrible incident happened this (Friday) evening at about 16:36hrs (04:36 pm) when one Alhaji Eleja suddenly summoned the Brigade to the scene of occurrence.

“However, it was so unfortunate that the two victims (Kamaldeen and Damilare) were recovered dead from the river by the firemen.

“The victims from Ile-laru compound, Sabo-line area Ilorin with their colleagues went swimming at Asa-River before they were eventually drowned in the river and we handed over their bodies to their biological father, Alhaji Jamiu before leaving the scene of incidence.

“The Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade Olumuyiwa, urged citizens particularly parents and teachers to keep monitoring their children’s movement, especially during this holiday period in order to avoid such terrible subsequent occurrences," he said.

