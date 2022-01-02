BREAKING: Sunday Igboho's Lawyer, Olajengbesi, Withdraws Services After Disagreement With Ilana Omo Oodua Group

He said, "This is to officially announce my resignation as counsel involved further in any matter relating to Chief Sunday 'Igboho' Adeyemo and the Yoruba nation agitators.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 02, 2022

Human rights lawyer, Mr Pelumi Olajengbesi, who is one of the counsels to Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday 'Igboho' Adeyemo, has officially withdrawn from representing the self determination leader in any legal capacity.

In a statement on Sunday, Olajengbesi said that the decision was reached after careful consideration of certain factors.

"As a firm, we are satisfied with our little best in contributing to providing legal solutions and representations to Chief Adeyemo and associated Yoruba nation agitators as far as ensuring the protection and enforcement of their rights in this matter. 

"We were able to secure the release of 12 persons brutally and unlawfully arrested by the reckless State Security Service and also secured the release of an innocent herbalist equally unlawfully arrested and detained by the SSS. 

"We have two persons with ongoing terrorism trials at the Federal High Court and our firm will dutifully continue and close the trial having commenced their matter. 

"While thanking everyone, particularly Chief Yomi Aliyu, SAN, for the opportunity and freehand service, Dr. Olasupo Ojo for his fair leadership and Chief Femi Falana for allowing his industry to be tapped and for the moral support, I most respectfully wish to now step aside.

"I have stated ab initio that the scope of my work will only be within the purview of my professional duty as a lawyer to Sunday Igboho and his aides. 

"I am a strong believer in constitutional democracy, civil liberty and human rights which includes the right to self-determination but I am not a Yoruba nation agitator nor a member of any like organisation. 

"My reaction to Prof Banji Akintoye was not to undermine the Yoruba struggle but is based on my personal convictions which I am entitled to. 

"I do hope my friends in the struggle will allow me enjoy the benefit of my right to such a choice as a person of thought and conscience."

Olajengbesi had in a statement on Saturday while reacting to comments by Prof Akintoye, leader of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, that governorship elections will not hold in Osun and Ekiti states this year, said that Nigeria practised constitutional democracy and no individual or organisation can upturn this. 

According to him, while Akintoye's views does not portray what many had taken it to be from the surface, the position does not fully align with a wider belief that only a constitutional means can guarantee secession from Nigeria for the Yoruba people.

Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide fired back on Sunday, condemning Olajengbesi for chiding its leader and trying to portray the group in a different light from what it represents.

The human rights lawyer announced his resignation from Igboho's case shortly after the attack on him by the Yoruba socio-political group.

