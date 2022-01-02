Gunmen Kidnap Wife, Child Of Enugu Commissioner’s Younger Brother

Gunmen have kidnapped the wife and child of Eugene Edeoga, younger brother of Enugu State Commissioner for Environment, Chijioke Edeoga.

Eugene's family, according to PUNCH, were said to have been kidnapped inside their house at Old Eke Market in Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of the state.

This comes barely a week after five persons were abducted at a pipeline near Federal College of Education along Eha-Amufu.

Some stakeholders have attributed the incidents to the deplorable state of the section of the road that was said to be less than six kilometres.

A community leader, Godswill Ndukwe, however, noted that security operatives led by the Nigeria Police Force had already begun searching for them to ensure their rescue.

Ndukwe said, “Eha-Amufu is currently in turmoil since the information of the abduction filtered into the air on Saturday evening. The disturbing part of this abduction is that they were abducted inside their house.

“This was the second scenario where kidnappers would be entering their victims’ house to abduct them. The first was the kidnap of the eight-year-old daughter of the Chairman of the Agu-Amede community, Mr Sunday, in November last year.

“Unfortunately, since this festive period, no fewer than 10 persons had been abducted before this incident. They (kidnappers) started with the kidnap of a Catholic priest in Ebo community. A few days later, three people in tricycle were abducted and last week five others were abducted along Eha-Amufu-Ikem Road.”

It was gathered that people were no longer moving freely in Eha-Amufu as a result of the recent development.