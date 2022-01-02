Gunmen Kidnap Wife, Child Of Enugu Commissioner’s Younger Brother

This comes barely a week after five persons were abducted at a pipeline near Federal College of Education along Eha-Amufu.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 02, 2022

Gunmen have kidnapped the wife and child of Eugene Edeoga, younger brother of Enugu State Commissioner for Environment, Chijioke Edeoga.

Eugene's family, according to PUNCH, were said to have been kidnapped inside their house at Old Eke Market in Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of the state.

This comes barely a week after five persons were abducted at a pipeline near Federal College of Education along Eha-Amufu.

Some stakeholders have attributed the incidents to the deplorable state of the section of the road that was said to be less than six kilometres.

A community leader, Godswill Ndukwe, however, noted that security operatives led by the Nigeria Police Force had already begun searching for them to ensure their rescue.

Ndukwe said, “Eha-Amufu is currently in turmoil since the information of the abduction filtered into the air on Saturday evening. The disturbing part of this abduction is that they were abducted inside their house.

“This was the second scenario where kidnappers would be entering their victims’ house to abduct them. The first was the kidnap of the eight-year-old daughter of the Chairman of the Agu-Amede community, Mr Sunday, in November last year.

“Unfortunately, since this festive period, no fewer than 10 persons had been abducted before this incident. They (kidnappers) started with the kidnap of a Catholic priest in Ebo community. A few days later, three people in tricycle were abducted and last week five others were abducted along Eha-Amufu-Ikem Road.”

It was gathered that people were no longer moving freely in Eha-Amufu as a result of the recent development.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gunmen Kill Farmer, Five Others In Taraba Village
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kidnap 18, Kill One Along Kaduna Birnin Gwari Road
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Storm Adamawa Village, Kill One Person
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Herders Kill 2 In Benue Community, 9 Others Die In Community Clash
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Insecurity UPDATE: Three Soldiers, 7 ISWAP Fighters Killed As Terrorists Invade Borno Military Base Ahead Of Buhari’s Visit
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
ACTIVISM Angry Residents Block Abuja-Kaduna Expressway Over Bandits' Killing of 13-Year-Old
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Buhari Mourns Olubadan, Describes Late Monarch As Visionary
0 Comments
1 Minute Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill Farmer, Five Others In Taraba Village
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
CRIME Kidnappers Release Delta Prophet After Receiving N10million Ransom
0 Comments
9 Minutes Ago
News Buhari Mourns Olubadan, Describes Late Monarch As Visionary
0 Comments
2 Minutes Ago
Politics I'll Clean Up El-Rufai’s Mess, Shehu Sani Says After Joining Kaduna Governorship Race
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal BREAKING: Sunday Igboho's Lawyer, Olajengbesi, Withdraws Services After Disagreement With Ilana Omo Oodua Group
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Widow Of Policeman Killed By Officers Chasing ‘Yahoo Boys’ Exposes Lies Police Shamelessly Told Against SaharaReporters
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Turn A New Leaf Or Lose Your Assets, NDLEA Boss, Marwa, Warns Drug Barons
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity 2023: God Hasn’t Revealed To Me Nigeria’s Next President –Pastor Adeboye
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption EXCLUSIVE: Petroleum Trust Development Fund Boss Accused Of Corruption, Nepotism, Fraudulent Contract Award
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Sowore Urges Nigerians Not To Give Up, Says AAC Will Rescue Country From Greedy Politicians
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Tradition Olubadan For Burial Today, Palace Confirms
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad