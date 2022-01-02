Gunmen Kill Farmer, Five Others In Taraba Village

A farmer, Irimiya Musa, and five other persons have been killed by gunmen in Jauro Manu Village under Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The gunmen numbering about five were said to have stormed Musa's house at about 4:30pm on Saturday, Daily Trust reports.

File photo used to illustrate story.

According to the report, the gunmen, who were on motorcycles, shot at the farmer in front of his house before shooting the five other persons around the place.

While Musa and four others died on the spot, the sixth person, identified as Haruna, died at the Federal Medical Center where he was taken to for treatment.

A source in the village said the gunmen had attacked the house of the farmer on September 10, 2021 but were repelled by the villagers, who mobilised and confronted the gunmen.

The source further stated that one of the attackers at that time was killed.

He said the village had not been attacked since then until last Saturday, adding that there was confusion in the area as fear had gripped residents.