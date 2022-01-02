Kidnappers Release Delta Prophet After Receiving N10million Ransom

According to sources, the kidnappers released Prophet Enejeta after receiving a sum of N10million as ransom.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 02, 2022

A cleric in Delta State, Prophet Jay Jay Enejeta, who was kidnapped last Thursday by some gunmen, has been freed by his abductors.

A report by PUNCH confirmed that Enejeta, who is the General Overseer of Faith Fasting and Prayer Ministry in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area, was released on Saturday evening at Samagidi community.

However, this was not without an exchange of gunfire between the kidnappers said to be Fulani herdsmen and the hunters.

The kidnappers had reportedly demanded N20million initially but after pressures from security operatives and the combined team of vigilante, hunters and members of the anti-cult group, the criminals accepted the N10million, which was hurriedly mobilised by the clergyman’s family and associates.

Enejeta had been kidnapped last Thursday night while returning home after a church programme while his wife Pastor Ruth Enejeta, was shot dead during the incident.

The cleric has been hospitalised at an undisclosed hospital in Eku where he is presently recuperating.

Some members of his church, who spoke with journalists after his freedom, thanked God for sparing the life of their spiritual leader despite being hit by a bullet on his hand.

Spokesperson for the police in Delta, Bright Edafe, confirmed the prophet’s release from his kidnappers.

