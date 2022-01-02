Look Out For New Moon On January 3, Sultan Of Sokoto Tells Muslim Faithful

The Sultan prayed to Allah to assist the Muslim Ummah in the discharge of their religious duties.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 02, 2022

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Sa’ad Abubakar III, has directed the Muslim Ummah to look out for the new moon of Jumada al-Thani 1443 AH on Monday, January 3. 

This was contained in a statement by Sambo Junaidu, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, on Sunday.

It read, “This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, which is equivalent to the 29th day of Jumada al-Awwal 1443AH shall be the day to look out for the new moon of Jumada al-Thani 1443AH.

“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon on Monday and report its sighting to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the Sultan."

The Sultan prayed to Allah to assist the Muslim Ummah in the discharge of their religious duties, NAN reports.

The Jumada al-Thani is the sixth month of the lunar-based Islamic calendar.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity Kaduna Govt Condemns Religious Crisis
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Islam Buhari Urges Boko Haram To Change Their Ways During Official Ramadan Statement
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Exclusive Exclusive Photos Show Nigerian Soldiers Wiping Out Shiite Sites In Zaria, Covering Up Their Crimes
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
CRIME Nigerian Woman Beheaded In Kano Over Blasphemy
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Okey Ndibe The Theology And Ideology Of Nigerian Violence By Okey Ndibe
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Islam Islamic Movement Of Nigeria Fears Attacks During Arba’een Ceremonies
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

POETRY For Desmond Mpilo Tutu, By Niyi Osundare
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnappers Release Delta Prophet After Receiving N10million Ransom
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Lagos Police Commissioner, Odumosu, Orders Arrest Of Security Guards For Refusal To Allow Him Enter Magodo Estate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Sunday Igboho's Lawyer, Olajengbesi, Was Not Hired On Social Media, He Can't Withdraw Services Through Internet —Ilana Omo Oodua
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics I'll Clean Up El-Rufai’s Mess, Shehu Sani Says After Joining Kaduna Governorship Race
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Buhari Mourns Olubadan, Describes Late Monarch As Visionary
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill Farmer, Five Others In Taraba Village
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Buhari Mourns Olubadan, Describes Late Monarch As Visionary
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal BREAKING: Sunday Igboho's Lawyer, Olajengbesi, Withdraws Services After Disagreement With Ilana Omo Oodua Group
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap Wife, Child Of Enugu Commissioner’s Younger Brother
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police Widow Of Policeman Killed By Officers Chasing ‘Yahoo Boys’ Exposes Lies Police Shamelessly Told Against SaharaReporters
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Turn A New Leaf Or Lose Your Assets, NDLEA Boss, Marwa, Warns Drug Barons
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad