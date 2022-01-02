Look Out For New Moon On January 3, Sultan Of Sokoto Tells Muslim Faithful

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Sa’ad Abubakar III, has directed the Muslim Ummah to look out for the new moon of Jumada al-Thani 1443 AH on Monday, January 3.

This was contained in a statement by Sambo Junaidu, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, on Sunday.

It read, “This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, which is equivalent to the 29th day of Jumada al-Awwal 1443AH shall be the day to look out for the new moon of Jumada al-Thani 1443AH.

“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon on Monday and report its sighting to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the Sultan."

The Sultan prayed to Allah to assist the Muslim Ummah in the discharge of their religious duties, NAN reports.

The Jumada al-Thani is the sixth month of the lunar-based Islamic calendar.