Three Inmates Escape From Kwara Prison

One of the escapees, Umaru Altine, is on death row convicted for armed robbery.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 02, 2022

At least three inmates have escaped from the Mandala Custodial Centre of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Ilorin, Kwara State.

One of the escapees, Umaru Altine, is on death row convicted for armed robbery; the two others: Segun Nasiru and Isa Usman, are both charged with armed robbery and awaiting trial.

“They escaped in the early hours of Thursday after cutting the iron of the cell,” Premium Times reported, referencing an internal communication of NCoS about the development.

Spokesperson for the correctional service, Francis Enobore, confirmed the escape but said the exact details had not emerged. 

He said, “I got the report but who was involved and how it actually happened I cannot confirm. But the management has initiated an investigation and a report would be out soon.”

