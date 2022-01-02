Two More Abducted Kaduna Baptist Students Regain Freedom After Six-month In Bandits’ Captivity

In the early hours of July 5, 2021, bandits invaded the school located at Maraban Damishi under Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna and kidnapped 121 students.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 02, 2022

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Kaduna State, Rev John Hayab, has confirmed that 120 abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna State have been freed so far.

In a statement on Saturday, Hayab recalled that in the early hours of July 5, 2021, bandits invaded the school located at Maraban Damishi under Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna and kidnapped 121 students.

He said the number of the released students includes one student, who was freed on December 28, 2021 and another one who was freed on January 1.

“With the release of these two students, a total of 120 students have regained their freedom so far and only one student is still with the bandits,” he said. See Also Terrorism BREAKING: Bandits Free Five More Bethel Students, Matron In Kaduna Since July 0 Comments 2 Months Ago

At least 1200 students including those attending higher institutions were abducted in coordinated attacks on schools in mostly Northern states in 2021.

Some of the schools, which witnessed attacks include Government Science College, Kagara, Niger; Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Zamfara; Bethel Baptist High School; Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation and Greenfield University, all in Kaduna State.

SaharaReporters, New York

