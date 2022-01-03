APC Chieftain, Bisi Akande Speaks Recklessly, Wrote Nonsense In Book – Ex-Nigerian Government Secretary, Olu Falae

Falae described Akande as a reckless individual who wrote “nonsense.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 03, 2022

Elder statesman and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Olu Falae has lambasted former Governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande for attacking him in his book.

Akande, in his 559-page autobiography titled “My Participations”, launched in Lagos on December 9, 2021, had questioned some Yoruba leaders including Falae for attending the 2014 national confab.

The All Progressives Congress party chieftain, in the book, also attacked Ayo Adebanjo; former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo; a former Minister of External Affairs, Chief Tom Ikimi; and other elder statesmen who were critical of the regime of the President Muhammadu Buhari.

Reacting while speaking to journalists in Akure on Sunday, Falae described Akande as a reckless individual who wrote “nonsense.”

According to the former Minister of Finance, the delegates who attended the CONFAB were of different age grades including youths.

“I have decided not to say a word about the nonsense which Akande wrote. But I just know Akande is a very reckless person,” he said.

“He’ll just say anything without thought, without thinking about the consequences; he will just say it like an irresponsible person. That is how he speaks.”

