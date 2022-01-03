Bandits’ Top Commander, Bello Turji Releases 52 Abducted Victims In Zamfara

“The freed captives are currently being moved from the forest to an agreed spot where they will be ferried to Shinkafi town.“

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 03, 2022

Bello Turji, a notorious bandits’ leader in Zamfara State, on Monday, released 52 people who had been under captivity for a long time, Daily Trust reports.
“The freed captives are currently being moved from the forest to an agreed spot where they will be ferried to Shinkafi town.


“Buses have been lined up and have been directed to start moving towards Maberiya, an area just 5km east of Shinkafi town,” a resident who craved anonymity said.
Turji is the arrowhead of killings and kidnappings around Shinkafi – Sabon Birni and Isah local government areas of Zamfara and Sokoto states.
Last month, Turji wrote Shinkafi Emirate Council, stressing his willingness to lay down his arms and embrace peace.
Sources said it was part of the dialogue with Turji that led to the release of the kidnapped victims.
Security sources had in 2021 told SaharaReporters that Turji was trained by Buharin Daji, a notorious bandit that was killed by security operatives about three years ago.
Turji took charge of the Shinkafi armed wing of the group after the demise of Daji.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Bandits Attack Zamfara Community, Kill One, Kidnap 15 Others
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Governor Akeredolu Raises The Alarm Over Upsurge In Crime Rate In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Bandits Kill PDP Chairman In Katsina
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Kidnappers Of DELSU Lecturer’s Wife Demand N10m Ransom
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Did Farmers Killed By B'Haram Get Military Clearance Before Resuming Farming Activities? Garba Shehu Asks During BBC Interview
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Falana-led Coalition Asks Buhari To Sack Service Chiefs Over Failure To Secure Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: No More Singing Of National Anthem In Schools, Slaughtering Of Cows In South-East – IPOB Dares Nigerian Government In New Year Plans
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Entertainment It Could’ve Been A Different Story – Nigerian Singer, Teni Breaks Silence Over Gunshots, Panic At Rivers’ Event
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Why Former Senator, Lekan Balogun Cannot Be Next Olubadan – Ex-Oyo Attorney-General Writes Governor Makinde
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Buhari Reacts To Death Of Bashir Tofa, MKO Abiola’s 1993 Election Challenger
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal Exclusive: Pastor In Apostle Suleman's Omega Fire Ministry Allegedly Brutalises Austria-based Nigerian Lady For Asking Repayment Of Five-year-old Loan
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News How Ogun Resident Paid Alleged Assassin N10,000 To Kill His Pregnant Wife – Police
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Gunmen In Plateau State Kidnap Bride At Pastor’s House Hours To Wedding
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Ibadan Chiefs Hold Meeting At Senator Lekan Balogun’s House After Olubadan’s Burial
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Lawyer, Olajengbesi To Meet Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua On Wednesday After Announcing Withdrawal
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Oromoni’s Death: Dowen College To Remain Shut While Other Schools Resume, Says Lagos Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police How Retired Police Commissioner Collaborates With Notorious Land Grabber To Terrorise Residents Of Lagos Community
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Entertainment Policemen Fired Gunshots, Not Kidnappers – Rivers State Command Reacts To Incident Involving Nigerian Singer, Teni
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad