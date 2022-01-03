Bandits’ Top Commander, Bello Turji Releases 52 Abducted Victims In Zamfara

Bello Turji, a notorious bandits’ leader in Zamfara State, on Monday, released 52 people who had been under captivity for a long time, Daily Trust reports.

“The freed captives are currently being moved from the forest to an agreed spot where they will be ferried to Shinkafi town.



“Buses have been lined up and have been directed to start moving towards Maberiya, an area just 5km east of Shinkafi town,” a resident who craved anonymity said.

Turji is the arrowhead of killings and kidnappings around Shinkafi – Sabon Birni and Isah local government areas of Zamfara and Sokoto states.

Last month, Turji wrote Shinkafi Emirate Council, stressing his willingness to lay down his arms and embrace peace.

Sources said it was part of the dialogue with Turji that led to the release of the kidnapped victims.

Security sources had in 2021 told SaharaReporters that Turji was trained by Buharin Daji, a notorious bandit that was killed by security operatives about three years ago.

Turji took charge of the Shinkafi armed wing of the group after the demise of Daji.