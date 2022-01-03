Bashir Tofa, MKO Abiola's 1993 Election Opponent, Buried In Kano

Tofa died in the early hours of Monday after a protracted illness. He was 93 years old.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 03, 2022

A funeral prayer for former Presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention in the aborted 1993 third republic, Alhaji Bashir Tofa, was held at his residence in Kano State o Monday.

The prayer session was led by Imam Shehu Tijjani Yan Mota at 9.20am.

The funeral prayer held at his residence at Gandun Albasa was attended by eminent figures like the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Kano Central Senator, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, former Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, and Alhaji Sule Yahya Hamma

Others were Alhaji Aminu Dabo, Alhaji Sani Kwangila Yakasai and Barr. A.B Mahmud.

He was later buried at Hajj camp burial ground.

Tofa, who was born in June 1947, was also the Chairman of the Kano Elders Forum.

