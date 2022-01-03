BREAKING: No More Singing Of National Anthem In Schools, Slaughtering Of Cows In South-East – IPOB Dares Nigerian Government In New Year Plans

The group said this as part of its action plan for the year 2022.

by saharareporters, new york Jan 03, 2022

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has dared the Nigerian government, saying the national anthem shall no longer be sung in schools located in South-East region.
The group said this as part of its action plan for the year 2022.

SaharaReporters Media
According to the group, slaughtering of cows raised by Fulani herders is also banned henceforth, during festive seasons in the South-East region.
All these were contained in a statement by the group signed by IPOB’s Head of Directorate of State, Chika Edoziem and spokesperson, Emma Powerful, which was obtained by SaharaReporters on Monday.
The DOS said IPOB would campaign for the unconditional release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.
Edoziem said IPOB members should prepare for a worldwide protest with a focus on the British, Nigerian Embassy, Kenyan Embassy, and the United Nations.
The statement read, “The following are some of the programmes and actions which the leadership will vigorously pursue in 2022. These are the ones we can make public for now. Others will be made known at the appropriate time.
“Worldwide campaign for the unconditional release of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (A Prisoner of Conscience); the Campaign will be called THE PRISONER OF CONSCIENCE CAMPAIGN. In furtherance of this CAMPAIGN, all IPOB family members, Biafrans and friends of Biafra are hereby urged to change their profile pictures on social media with our official campaign poster.
“Secondly all IPOB families worldwide are hereby directed to activate the earlier instruction passed down to them. We shall embark on a worldwide protest in cities and capitals around the world.
"The focus of our protest shall be British Embassies, the British Parliament, 10 downing street, the Kenyan Embassies, the Zoo Nigerian Embassies and International Organisations like the UN, the EU, Amnesty International and media houses.”
The group said a new department known as the Education Department would be established.
IPOB said the department would be saddled with the responsibility of teaching Igbo history in primary and secondary schools.
The statement added, “The DOS will be creating a new department in IPOB to add to those already existing under the Directorate of State. The department will be designated as IPOB EDUCATION DEPARTMENT. Primary responsibility is to teach our history, language, tradition and culture to our children.
"We have about three books that will be published this new year in furtherance of this. After the head of this department is made public, Biafran writers will be called upon to bring forward books and educational materials to be published for our children in primary and secondary schools.
“Beginning from tonight, no more Nigerian National Anthems in all Schools in Biafraland; our children must no longer be reminded daily that they are under oppression by singing the national anthem of the oppressor. School authorities and proprietors have a responsibility to teach our children our national anthem…The Biafran National Anthem.
“The ban placed on Fulani cows will take effect in April 2022. Effective this month, Fulani cows will not be used for any social or ceremonial events and festivals in Biafraland.
"Our native cows will be used instead for these events. Traditional Custodians of our Culture, the Clergy and Town Unions must ensure that this message gets to the grassroots. We cannot continue to eat and bring curse and damnation upon our land and upon ourselves by consuming cows that were used for bestiality.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Why Former Senator, Lekan Balogun Cannot Be Next Olubadan – Ex-Oyo Attorney-General Writes Governor Makinde
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Ibadan Chiefs Hold Meeting At Senator Lekan Balogun’s House After Olubadan’s Burial
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Lawyer, Olajengbesi To Meet Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua On Wednesday After Announcing Withdrawal
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics I'll Clean Up El-Rufai’s Mess, Shehu Sani Says After Joining Kaduna Governorship Race
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics There'll Be No Election In 2023 If Nnamdi Kanu Is Not Released –Ohanaeze
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Hold Lawyer Olajengbesi, Koiki Responsible For Their Utterances, They Cannot Speak For Sunday Igboho — Lawyer, Alliyu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Bandits’ Top Commander, Bello Turji Releases 52 Abducted Victims In Zamfara
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Why Former Senator, Lekan Balogun Cannot Be Next Olubadan – Ex-Oyo Attorney-General Writes Governor Makinde
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Entertainment It Could’ve Been A Different Story – Nigerian Singer, Teni Breaks Silence Over Gunshots, Panic At Rivers’ Event
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Ibadan Chiefs Hold Meeting At Senator Lekan Balogun’s House After Olubadan’s Burial
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Buhari Reacts To Death Of Bashir Tofa, MKO Abiola’s 1993 Election Challenger
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal Exclusive: Pastor In Apostle Suleman's Omega Fire Ministry Allegedly Brutalises Austria-based Nigerian Lady For Asking Repayment Of Five-year-old Loan
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News How Ogun Resident Paid Alleged Assassin N10,000 To Kill His Pregnant Wife – Police
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Gunmen In Plateau State Kidnap Bride At Pastor’s House Hours To Wedding
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Lawyer, Olajengbesi To Meet Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua On Wednesday After Announcing Withdrawal
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Oromoni’s Death: Dowen College To Remain Shut While Other Schools Resume, Says Lagos Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics I'll Clean Up El-Rufai’s Mess, Shehu Sani Says After Joining Kaduna Governorship Race
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police How Retired Police Commissioner Collaborates With Notorious Land Grabber To Terrorise Residents Of Lagos Community
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad