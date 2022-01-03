Gunshots Disrupt Nigerian Musician, Teni's Concert In Rivers State

Teni scrambled to get off stage as members of the audience scampered to safety.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 03, 2022

A concert organised by Nigerian Hip-hop musician, Teniola Apata popularly known as Teni, at Buguma, Rivers State, was disrupted by gunmen.

In a video, which had now gone viral, Teni was seen on stage performing amid other artistes when the shots were fired into the crowd. 

Teni scrambled to get off stage as members of the audience scampered to safety. 

It is, however, unclear what prompted the shooting as diverse claims have been making the rounds on social media.

An eyewitness, who attended the show, took to her Twitter page narrating what happened.

According to @JoyDaminabo_, “I was there and it was a mess. People were rushed to clinics because of the stampede.

“They wanted to kidnap Teni then her bouncers started shooting everywhere not just towards the sky but everywhere. It was horrible, I feel bad for her.”

Another eyewitness claimed the shots were fired after a fight broke out between two showgoers while other stories said members of rival cults engaged themselves in a shootout, causing pandemonium.

Meanwhile, the entertainer is yet to confirm or give details about the incident.

Recall that some weeks ago, another Nigerian artiste, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, was almost dragged off stage by an excited fan. 

This was during the singer's stage performance held at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Entertainment Policemen Fired Gunshots, Not Kidnappers – Rivers State Command Reacts To Incident Involving Nigerian Singer, Teni
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Entertainment Linda Ikeji's Blog Restored, Find Out Shocking Reason It Was Taken Down
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Entertainment Nigerian-Styled ‘Queens of Africa’ Doll Outsells Barbie
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Celebrity Falz To Battle MHD, WSTRN For BET Award
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Entertainment Serena Williams Reveals Baby Girl Alexis
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Entertainment Nelly Denies Rape Allegations
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Buhari Reacts To Death Of Bashir Tofa, MKO Abiola’s 1993 Election Challenger
0 Comments
14 Minutes Ago
Politics Why Former Senator, Lekan Balogun Cannot Be Next Olubadan – Ex-Oyo Attorney-General Writes Governor Makinde
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
Scandal Exclusive: Pastor In Apostle Suleman's Omega Fire Ministry Allegedly Brutalises Austria-based Nigerian Lady For Asking Repayment Of Five-year-old Loan
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News How Ogun Resident Paid Alleged Assassin N10,000 To Kill His Pregnant Wife – Police
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Gunmen In Plateau State Kidnap Bride At Pastor’s House Hours To Wedding
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ibadan Chiefs Hold Meeting At Senator Lekan Balogun’s House After Olubadan’s Burial
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Lawyer, Olajengbesi To Meet Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua On Wednesday After Announcing Withdrawal
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Oromoni’s Death: Dowen College To Remain Shut While Other Schools Resume, Says Lagos Government
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police How Retired Police Commissioner Collaborates With Notorious Land Grabber To Terrorise Residents Of Lagos Community
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Entertainment Policemen Fired Gunshots, Not Kidnappers – Rivers State Command Reacts To Incident Involving Nigerian Singer, Teni
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Hold Lawyer Olajengbesi, Koiki Responsible For Their Utterances, They Cannot Speak For Sunday Igboho — Lawyer, Alliyu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Bashir Tofa, MKO Abiola's 1993 Election Opponent, Buried In Kano
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad