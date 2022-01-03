I Only Saw Vision Of Buhari In 2015; I Didn’t Ask Nigerians To Vote For Him – Father Mbaka Denies Endorsing President

The Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev Father Ejike Mbaka, has clarified that he saw a vision that President Muhammadu Buhari would be Nigerian leader in 2015 but never asked Nigerians to vote for him.

Mbaka insisted that there was a difference between seeing a vision and asking people to elect the nation's leader.

He explained that he only prophesied that Buhari would be Nigeria’s president.

Speaking at Adoration ground on New Year’s Day, the fiery preacher said he was misquoted, insisting that he never asked Nigerians to vote for Buhari.

The reverend father recounted how he pledged to attack Buhari if he fails to deliver the dividends of democracy.

According to Mbaka, “When I was saying that Buhari would be President, there was nobody I told to vote Buhari. People were quoting me out of context. I said it was revealed to me that Buhari would be President (in 2015), does that mean I said you should vote him?

“It is vision, but I said if he begins to mess up, that I will attack him. It is in the tape. And he messed up and I started attacking him.”

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that Mbaka said he got another invitation from the Department of State Services.

Operatives of the DSS had in June 2021 visited the Adoration ground to deliver a letter of invitation to Mbaka.

Mbaka raised a fresh alarm on Sunday that his life was no longer safe, stressing that an anonymous person brought another invitation to him for interrogation by the DSS.

Mbaka had pleaded with his followers to intensify prayers for him over the fresh trouble saying he did not do anything wrong to warrant the hunt.

“Anonymous brought a letter here inviting me to the DSS last year. Now, another anonymous has brought another letter from the DSS. Please, you must keep praying for Fr Mbaka,” he had said.

His invitation might not be unconnected to his utterances and actions toward support for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.