I Only Saw Vision Of Buhari In 2015; I Didn’t Ask Nigerians To Vote For Him – Father Mbaka Denies Endorsing President

He explained that he only prophesied that Buhari would be Nigeria’s president.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 03, 2022

The Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev Father Ejike Mbaka, has clarified that he saw a vision that President Muhammadu Buhari would be Nigerian leader in 2015 but never asked Nigerians to vote for him.

Mbaka insisted that there was a difference between seeing a vision and asking people to elect the nation's leader.

He explained that he only prophesied that Buhari would be Nigeria’s president.

Speaking at Adoration ground on New Year’s Day, the fiery preacher said he was misquoted, insisting that he never asked Nigerians to vote for Buhari.

The reverend father recounted how he pledged to attack Buhari if he fails to deliver the dividends of democracy.

According to Mbaka, “When I was saying that Buhari would be President, there was nobody I told to vote Buhari. People were quoting me out of context. I said it was revealed to me that Buhari would be President (in 2015), does that mean I said you should vote him?

“It is vision, but I said if he begins to mess up, that I will attack him. It is in the tape. And he messed up and I started attacking him.”

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that Mbaka said he got another invitation from the Department of State Services.

Operatives of the DSS had in June 2021 visited the Adoration ground to deliver a letter of invitation to Mbaka.

Mbaka raised a fresh alarm on Sunday that his life was no longer safe, stressing that an anonymous person brought another invitation to him for interrogation by the DSS.

Mbaka had pleaded with his followers to intensify prayers for him over the fresh trouble saying he did not do anything wrong to warrant the hunt.

“Anonymous brought a letter here inviting me to the DSS last year. Now, another anonymous has brought another letter from the DSS. Please, you must keep praying for Fr Mbaka,” he had said.

His invitation might not be unconnected to his utterances and actions toward support for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Lawyer, Olajengbesi To Meet Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua On Wednesday After Announcing Withdrawal
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ibadan Chiefs Hold Meeting At Senator Lekan Balogun’s House After Olubadan’s Burial
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Hold Lawyer Olajengbesi, Koiki Responsible For Their Utterances, They Cannot Speak For Sunday Igboho — Lawyer, Alliyu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics APC Chieftain, Bisi Akande Speaks Recklessly, Wrote Nonsense In Book – Ex-Nigerian Government Secretary, Olu Falae
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-President Jonathan Meets With South-South Leaders Over Rumoured 2023 Ambition
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Sudan Prime Minister, Hamdok Resigns Amid Protests Against Military Dictatorship
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police How Retired Police Commissioner Collaborates With Notorious Land Grabber To Terrorise Residents Of Lagos Community
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Oromoni’s Death: Dowen College To Remain Shut While Other Schools Resume, Says Lagos Government
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Lawyer, Olajengbesi To Meet Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua On Wednesday After Announcing Withdrawal
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ibadan Chiefs Hold Meeting At Senator Lekan Balogun’s House After Olubadan’s Burial
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Gunmen In Plateau State Kidnap Bride At Pastor’s House Hours To Wedding
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Entertainment Policemen Fired Gunshots, Not Kidnappers – Rivers State Command Reacts To Incident Involving Nigerian Singer, Teni
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News How Ogun Resident Paid Alleged Assassin N10,000 To Kill His Pregnant Wife – Police
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Hold Lawyer Olajengbesi, Koiki Responsible For Their Utterances, They Cannot Speak For Sunday Igboho — Lawyer, Alliyu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Bashir Tofa, MKO Abiola's 1993 Election Opponent, Buried In Kano
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News University College Hospital Narrates How Olubadan of Ibadan Died In Facility
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria: Twenty Thousand And Twenty-Two, BY Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Leadership Is Difficult Because Governance Is Very Stubborn, By Owei Lakemfa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad