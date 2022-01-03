It Could’ve Been A Different Story – Nigerian Singer, Teni Breaks Silence Over Gunshots, Panic At Rivers’ Event

The “Case” crooner was thrilling fans and music lovers with some of her hit songs at the event when gunshots rented the atmosphere, with people scampering to safety in the process.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 03, 2022

Nigerian singer, Teni Apata, has broken her silence over the gunshots and pandemonium at an event where she was performing in Degema in the Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State over the weekend.
Amid the ensuing drama, security operatives had guided the singer to the back of the stage.
In an Instagram post on Monday, the musician thanked God for keeping her alive, saying it could have been a different story.
“(It) could have been a different story entirely but I’m grateful to God. Myself and entire team are safe and back home now. Thanks for the calls and messages," she wrote.
The development comes as the Rivers State Police command said it had commenced probe into the incident.

See Also Entertainment Policemen Fired Gunshots, Not Kidnappers – Rivers State Command Reacts To Incident Involving Nigerian Singer, Teni 0 Comments 9 Hours Ago
In a statement, acting spokesman for the command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said Teni was rescued by security operatives unhurt.
The statement read: “She was invited for a carnival where she was performing; some miscreants started throwing stones and all that. But the police and other security agencies were on ground to ensure nothing happened. The command has started investigation into the incident to ascertain what really happened.
“The police division there in Buguma has been mandated to fish out those behind the attack. We will ensure they are brought to book.”
SaharaReporters had reported that a video of distressed people running helter skelter when the musician was performing trended on social media earlier on Monday.
This was as a result of sporadic gunshots which forced people to leave the venue while Teni was also taken off the stage.
Meanwhile, there were rumours all around that some unknown gunmen had attempted to take the singer away before she was taken to safety by her bouncers.
But the Rivers State Police Command said that there was no kidnap attempt.
The Command’s Public Relation Officer, Iringe Grace Koko, said nobody made any attempt to kidnap the singer adding that some miscreants who had a misunderstanding at the venue of the show created a scene that made security agents at the venue release some gunshots to wade off violence.

 

