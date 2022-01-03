Lawyer, Olajengbesi To Meet Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua On Wednesday After Announcing Withdrawal

Human rights’ lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, and the leadership of Ilana Omo Oodua will meet on Wednesday after the former stated that he would no longer be representing the self-determination group in any legal capacity henceforth.

The meeting was revealed in a statement by the Ilana Omo Oodua, obtained by SaharaReporters on Monday.

Pelumi Olajengbesi

In the statement, Prof Banji Akintoye, Yoruba Historian and leader of Ilana Omo Oodua, said he had forgiven Olajengbesi, over the latter's comments condemning his stance on elections in Yoruba land.

In the statement by the Ilana Omo Oodua spokesperson, Maxwell Adeyemi, the group said Akintoye had forgiven Olajengbesi particularly as the lawyer deemed it fit to call Akintoye and apologise for his outburst.

The group said it would never antagonise any Yoruba person who does not align with the struggles for self-determination.

Ilana Omo Oodua said it was proud of Olajengbesi and his achievements particularly with how he defended the 12 aides of Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Igboho, who were arrested by officials of the Department of State Services during a midnight raid on the Soka residence of the activist.

The group said it only had a grouse with the lawyer over his interference with Akintoye’s address.

The statement from the group reads. “Many prominent Yoruba leaders also phoned Professor Banji Akintoye to apologise on behalf of Mr. Pelumi Olajengbesi.

“Mr Pelumi Olajengbesi has called Professor Banji Akintoye this morning 3rd January 2022 to apologise and Baba Akintoye has graciously forgiven him. He has instructed that all the Yoruba Nation self-determination movements all over the world should forgive him.

"Olajengbesi is a Yoruba man. We are proud of his achievements. He defended the Igboho 12 diligently and our grouse was his interference with Prof. Akintoye’s address. We felt there's no justification for his vituperations against us on social media, but we are happy that reason has prevailed and Mr. Olajengbesi has deemed it fit to apologise.

"Olajengbesi and the leadership of Ilana Omo Oodua will meet virtually on Wednesday. We shall never antagonise any Yoruba Man even if the person, for the reason of lack of conviction, is not in support of our advocacy for Self-Determination. Olajengbesi's ambition in the Nigerian system is his legitimate right.

"To show that Olajengbesi has truly been forgiven, we have decided to allow him to continue in his defence of the Ighoho 12 charged for terrorism by the Nigerian government. We want to believe he will be loyal to the ethics of his profession henceforth.”

Akintoye, who is the leader of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, a Yoruba socio-political group, had said that there would not be any governorship election in any part of Yoruba land in 2022.

Akintoye had said the next elections the Yoruba would participate in would be in their own country after having successfully seceded from Nigeria.

The Octogenarian's statement was immediately condemned by Olajengbesi who was a counsel to the 12 aides of Igboho arrested by the officials of the Department of State Services.

Olajengbesi in a statement on Saturday had said that Nigeria practised constitutional democracy and no individual or organisation could upturn this.

According to him, while Akintoye's views did not portray what many had taken it to be from the surface, the position did not fully align with Igboho’s belief that only a constitutional means could guarantee secession from Nigeria for the Yoruba people.

The Ilana Omo Oodua in a statement had thereafter condemned Olajengbesi's confrontation.

Olajengbesi further withdrew from representing the self-determination leader in any legal capacity.

In a statement on Sunday, Olajengbesi said that the decision was reached after careful consideration of certain factors.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Maxwell Adeyemi, Ilana Omo Oodua said it was not ideal for the legal practitioner to resign on social media as he was not hired via the platform.

The group said Olajengbesi's choice of resignation online showed that the lawyer lacked understanding of the ethics of his profession and raised questions on his integrity and honour.