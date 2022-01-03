Policemen Fired Gunshots, Not Kidnappers – Rivers State Command Reacts To Incident Involving Nigerian Singer, Teni

The Rivers State Police Command has refuted the claim that there was an attempt by some persons to kidnap Nigerian musician, Teniola Apata popularly known as Teni The Entertainer, at Degema in Asari Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was gathered that Teni was invited to perform at the popular king Amachree Square in Degema on Sunday.



But a video of distressed people running helter-skelter when the musician was performing trended on social media earlier on Monday.

But the Rivers State Police Command said that there was no kidnap attempt.

The Command’s Public Relation Officer, Iringe Grace Koko, said nobody made any attempt to kidnap the singer adding that “some miscreants who had a misunderstanding at the venue of the show created a scene that made security agents at the venue release some gunshots to wade off violence.”

Koko explained that the miscreants had a free for all but that the prompt intervention of the security agencies saved the situation.

She however urged the public to disregard the rumour, saying no kidnap attempt was made in Degema.



SaharaReporters earlier reported that in a video which had now gone viral, Teni was seen on stage performing amid other artistes when the shots were fired in the crowd.

Teni scrambled to get off stage as members of the audience scampered to safety.

An eyewitness who attended the show took to her Twitter page narrating what happened.

According to @JoyDaminabo_, “I was there and it was a mess people were rushed to clinics because of the stampede.

“They wanted to kidnap Teni then her bouncers started shooting everywhere not just towards the sky but everywhere it was horrible I feel bad for her.”

Another eyewitness claimed the shots were fired after a fight broke out between two show goers while other stories said members of rival cults engaged themselves in a shootout, causing pandemonium.

Meanwhile, the entertainer is yet to confirm or give details about the incident.