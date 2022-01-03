Policemen Fired Gunshots, Not Kidnappers – Rivers State Command Reacts To Incident Involving Nigerian Singer, Teni

It was gathered that Teni was invited to perform at the popular king Amachree Square in Degema on Sunday.

by saharareporters, new york Jan 03, 2022

The Rivers State Police Command has refuted the claim that there was an attempt by some persons to kidnap Nigerian musician, Teniola Apata popularly known as Teni The Entertainer, at Degema in Asari Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.
It was gathered that Teni was invited to perform at the popular king Amachree Square in Degema on Sunday.


But a video of distressed people running helter-skelter when the musician was performing trended on social media earlier on Monday.
But the Rivers State Police Command said that there was no kidnap attempt.
The Command’s Public Relation Officer, Iringe Grace Koko, said nobody made any attempt to kidnap the singer adding that “some miscreants who had a misunderstanding at the venue of the show created a scene that made security agents at the venue release some gunshots to wade off violence.”
Koko explained that the miscreants had a free for all but that the prompt intervention of the security agencies saved the situation.
She however urged the public to disregard the rumour, saying no kidnap attempt was made in Degema. 


SaharaReporters earlier reported that in a video which had now gone viral, Teni was seen on stage performing amid other artistes when the shots were fired in the crowd.

 

See Also Entertainment Gunshots Disrupt Nigerian Musician, Teni's Concert In Rivers State 0 Comments 2 Hours Ago
Teni scrambled to get off stage as members of the audience scampered to safety.
An eyewitness who attended the show took to her Twitter page narrating what happened.
According to @JoyDaminabo_, “I was there and it was a mess people were rushed to clinics because of the stampede.
“They wanted to kidnap Teni then her bouncers started shooting everywhere not just towards the sky but everywhere it was horrible I feel bad for her.”
Another eyewitness claimed the shots were fired after a fight broke out between two show goers while other stories said members of rival cults engaged themselves in a shootout, causing pandemonium.
Meanwhile, the entertainer is yet to confirm or give details about the incident.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Police How Retired Police Commissioner Collaborates With Notorious Land Grabber To Terrorise Residents Of Lagos Community
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Entertainment Gunshots Disrupt Nigerian Musician, Teni's Concert In Rivers State
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police 88,000 AK-47 Rifles, Other Firearms Missing From Nigerian Police Custody – Audit Report
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Police Gun Down Notorious Armed Robbery Suspect In Ondo State
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Police Former Jigawa State Governor Lamido Arrested In Kano
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Military Two Policemen, One Naval Rating Killed In Police-Navy Mayhem In Calabar
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police How Retired Police Commissioner Collaborates With Notorious Land Grabber To Terrorise Residents Of Lagos Community
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Oromoni’s Death: Dowen College To Remain Shut While Other Schools Resume, Says Lagos Government
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Lawyer, Olajengbesi To Meet Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua On Wednesday After Announcing Withdrawal
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ibadan Chiefs Hold Meeting At Senator Lekan Balogun’s House After Olubadan’s Burial
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Gunmen In Plateau State Kidnap Bride At Pastor’s House Hours To Wedding
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News How Ogun Resident Paid Alleged Assassin N10,000 To Kill His Pregnant Wife – Police
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Hold Lawyer Olajengbesi, Koiki Responsible For Their Utterances, They Cannot Speak For Sunday Igboho — Lawyer, Alliyu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal Exclusive: Pastor In Apostle Suleman's Omega Fire Ministry Allegedly Brutalises Austria-based Nigerian Lady For Asking Repayment Of Five-year-old Loan
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Bashir Tofa, MKO Abiola's 1993 Election Opponent, Buried In Kano
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News University College Hospital Narrates How Olubadan of Ibadan Died In Facility
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria: Twenty Thousand And Twenty-Two, BY Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Leadership Is Difficult Because Governance Is Very Stubborn, By Owei Lakemfa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad