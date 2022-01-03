University College Hospital Narrates How Olubadan of Ibadan Died In Facility

The University College Hospital, Ibadan has narrated that the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, died at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital at 01.15 am.

UCH in a statement on Monday said the monarch was referred to them from a private hospital in Ibadan about 9.30 pm on Saturday before the monarch’s death.

According to Toye Akinrinola, UCH’s Director of Information and Public Relations Officer, after the monarch arrived in the hospital, the Chief Medical Director CMD, Prof. Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo, immediately directed a high-powered medical team to provide medical treatment to the late monarch.

The CMD was said to write the Governor, Seyi Makinde, to inform him of Olubadan’s death.

The statement read in part, "The Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Oguguniso 1, on January 2, 2022, passed on at the Intensive Care Unit of the University College Hospital, Ibadan at 1.15am.

“The late Monarch was referred to the UCH from a private hospital in Ibadan at about 9.30pm yesterday.

“He was immediately admitted at the ICU where the Chief Medical Director CMD, Professor Jesse Abiodun Otegbayo directed that a high-powered medical team be constituted to provide the best medical treatment to him.

“By 1.15 am today, His Imperial Majesty breathed his last breath.

“The CMD was at the ICU in the early hours of today to pay the late Olubadan his last respect.

“Afterward, the CMD wrote a letter of notification of the demise of the revered Monarch to His Excellency Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State which was received by the Permanent Secretary of the Oyo State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Dr. Bashiru Olanrewaju on behalf of the Oyo State Government. A similar letter was written to the Family of the departed Olubadan.

“The CMD further ensured that the remains of the late Monarch were taken care of in a manner befitting to the late Olubadan.

“Professor Otegbayo also escorted the corpse of Oba Adetunji from the ICU to a waiting ambulance and handed the corpse to the family and other dignitaries on the ground.”