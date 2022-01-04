BREAKING: Boko Haram Fighters Invade Borno Community, Burn Houses, Loot Shops

SaharaReporters learnt that the terrorists attacked Komdi village in the Damboa Local Government Area of the state on Monday night, razing many houses.

by saharareporters, new york Jan 04, 2022

Militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād have attacked a community in Borno State, destroying buildings and looting shops.

SaharaReporters learnt that the terrorists attacked Komdi village in the Damboa Local Government Area of the state on Monday night, razing many houses. 

SaharaReporters Media

A security source told SaharaReporters that "the insurgents in large numbers arrived in the village in pickup vans and motorcycles at about 5pm, shooting heavy artillery."

The situation forced people to scamper for safety and they remained indoors as the shooting continued.

 He added that the troops overpowered the terrorists in a gun battle, forcing them to flee.

Since the death of JAS leader, Abubakar Shekau, ISWAP has been consolidating its grip in locations around Lake Chad.

Just recently, it appointed Wali Sani Shuwaram, a 45-year-old as the new Leader (Wali) of ISWAP in Lake Chad.

The sect’s membership has swollen with the defection of hundreds of Boko Haram fighters under Shekau.

The Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed that insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

The terror group has caused over 50,000 deaths and displaced millions of individuals mainly in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states.  

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Bandits Attack Residence Of Inspector-General Of Police’s Team Member, Kill One
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Residents Flee As Herdsmen In Military Uniform Invade Edo Community
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Attack Bayelsa Police Station, Kill Inspector, Cart Away Rifles
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Insecurity UPDATE: Sokoto Community Deserted As Bandits Open Fire On Villagers At Busy Market, Kill 49
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Insecurity We'll Kill Or Marry Her If You Don't Pay Ransom – Bandits Who Abducted National Youth Service Corps Member In Kebbi Threaten Family
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Invade Nasarawa Housing Estate, Kill Varsity Student
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Hakeem Odumosu CP, The Czar And Magodo Invasion, By 'Kunle Uthman
0 Comments
1 Minute Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Residence Of Inspector-General Of Police’s Team Member, Kill One
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: EFCC Operative Who Exposed How Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Ordered Unfreezing Of ‘Big Cases’ Bank Accounts Detained After Leaked Audio
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police HEDA Knocks Power-drunk Lagos Police Commissioner Over Arrest Of Security Guards At Magodo Estate
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ibadan Kingmakers React To Controversies Around Olubadan Throne, Insist On Ex-Senator Lekan Balogun
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Obtains Clearance To Deploy US Tucano Jets Against Bandits
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Magodo Estate Vice-Chairman, Others Resign After Board Chairman Wrote ‘Apology Letter’ To Power-drunk Lagos Police Commissioner
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Bandits Kill Five Residents In Taraba Community, Issue Fresh Threat
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Magodo Residents In Lagos Protest Clampdown By Over 50 Policemen In Estate
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Bandits Run To Caves While Nigerian Military Bombs Women, Little Children, Cows – Sheikh Gumi’s Camp
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Military Should Carpet-Bomb Bandits’ Forests, Trees Can Be Replanted – Governor El-Rufai
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Southern Governors Divided On Zoning 2023 Presidency, May Consider Northern Candidates
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad