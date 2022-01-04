BREAKING: Boko Haram Fighters Invade Borno Community, Burn Houses, Loot Shops

Militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād have attacked a community in Borno State, destroying buildings and looting shops.

SaharaReporters learnt that the terrorists attacked Komdi village in the Damboa Local Government Area of the state on Monday night, razing many houses.

A security source told SaharaReporters that "the insurgents in large numbers arrived in the village in pickup vans and motorcycles at about 5pm, shooting heavy artillery."

The situation forced people to scamper for safety and they remained indoors as the shooting continued.

He added that the troops overpowered the terrorists in a gun battle, forcing them to flee.

Since the death of JAS leader, Abubakar Shekau, ISWAP has been consolidating its grip in locations around Lake Chad.

Just recently, it appointed Wali Sani Shuwaram, a 45-year-old as the new Leader (Wali) of ISWAP in Lake Chad.

The sect’s membership has swollen with the defection of hundreds of Boko Haram fighters under Shekau.

The Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed that insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

The terror group has caused over 50,000 deaths and displaced millions of individuals mainly in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states.