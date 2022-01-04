Despite Being A Younger Brother, Okorocha Remains My Biggest Headache, Imo Governor, Uzodinma, Says

Uzodinma disclosed this at a stakeholders’ forum held in the state on Tuesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 04, 2022

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has described Rochas Okorocha, Senator representing Imo West Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, as his biggest headache.

Uzodinma disclosed this at a stakeholders’ forum held in the state on Tuesday.

The governor had earlier said that he would use the occasion of the stakeholders’ forum to name those sponsoring insecurity in the state.

However, speaking on the occasion, Uzodinma acknowledged that the statement from him heightened tension in the state.

He said that rather than naming them, he would allow security agents, who had identified them, to do so without interference.

The governor accused politicians and the media of “creating unnecessary tension and apprehension” in the state.

Uzodinma said, “You will recall that I have said that I will use the opportunity of this stakeholders meeting to name those behind insecurity in the state.

“Since then, many politicians have latched on that statement to cause problems in the state. Even the media, both mainstream and social, did not help matters.

“I want to tell you that instead of naming them I will allow security agencies who are are already investigating those identified to finish their. Naming them would jeopardise the work of security agencies who are already doing a great job.”

Uzodinma, however, accused Okorocha of usurping his (Uzodinma) role by not realising that his time had gone.

The governor added, “We have many former governors in the state. We have former governors Achike Udenwa, Ikedi Ohakim, Emeka Ihedioha and Rochas Okorocha. But Rochas Okorocha has failed to recognise that he is a former governor

“Rochas Okorocha is my younger brother. I am older than him and today I am the governor. He should recognise that fact and accord me that respect.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buhari Shuns Tinubu, Osinbajo To Support Ex-President Jonathan’s 2023 Election Ambition To Pave Way For North To Reclaim Power In 2027
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: No More Singing Of National Anthem In Schools, Slaughtering Of Cows In South-East – IPOB Dares Nigerian Government In New Year Plans
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Police Superintendent Defies Governor Sanwo-Olu's Order, Claims Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Inspector-General Of Police Sanctioned Deployment To Magodo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Lawmaker Allegedly Orders Arrest Of All Progressives Congress Legal Adviser In Cross-River Over Diversion Of 10 Motorcycles
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's Ruling Party, All Progressives Congress, Accuses Rival, Peoples Democratic Party Of Being Behind Banditry In Zamfara
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Why Nigerian Government Is Yet To Designate Bandits As Terrorists –Attorney-General Of Federation, Malami
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buhari Shuns Tinubu, Osinbajo To Support Ex-President Jonathan’s 2023 Election Ambition To Pave Way For North To Reclaim Power In 2027
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Teenagers Arrested In Bayelsa During Attempted Ritual Killing Of 13-year-old Girl
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Abducted Plateau Bride-to-be Regains Freedom, Wedding To Hold As Planned
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News US Forces Shoot Down Two Bomb Drones Approaching Facility In Iraq After Iran Vowed Revenge Over General Soleimani's Death
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: No More Singing Of National Anthem In Schools, Slaughtering Of Cows In South-East – IPOB Dares Nigerian Government In New Year Plans
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Southern Cameroonians Protest In Abuja Over Nigerian Government’s Failure To Bring Back 49 Asylum-Seeking Refugees
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Four Inmates Killed, Prison Official Injured In Foiled Attempted Jailbreak In Osun
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Sports Leicester City Defender, Ashleigh Plumptre, Cleared By FIFA To Represent Super Falcons
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Police Superintendent Defies Governor Sanwo-Olu's Order, Claims Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Inspector-General Of Police Sanctioned Deployment To Magodo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Lawmaker Allegedly Orders Arrest Of All Progressives Congress Legal Adviser In Cross-River Over Diversion Of 10 Motorcycles
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Kaduna Government Extends Ban On Motorcycles In State Indefinitely
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Kwara NSCDC Creates Female Squad To Beef Up Security In Schools
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad