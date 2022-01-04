Despite Being A Younger Brother, Okorocha Remains My Biggest Headache, Imo Governor, Uzodinma, Says

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has described Rochas Okorocha, Senator representing Imo West Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, as his biggest headache.

Uzodinma disclosed this at a stakeholders’ forum held in the state on Tuesday.

The governor had earlier said that he would use the occasion of the stakeholders’ forum to name those sponsoring insecurity in the state.

However, speaking on the occasion, Uzodinma acknowledged that the statement from him heightened tension in the state.

He said that rather than naming them, he would allow security agents, who had identified them, to do so without interference.

The governor accused politicians and the media of “creating unnecessary tension and apprehension” in the state.

Uzodinma said, “You will recall that I have said that I will use the opportunity of this stakeholders meeting to name those behind insecurity in the state.

“Since then, many politicians have latched on that statement to cause problems in the state. Even the media, both mainstream and social, did not help matters.

“I want to tell you that instead of naming them I will allow security agencies who are are already investigating those identified to finish their. Naming them would jeopardise the work of security agencies who are already doing a great job.”

Uzodinma, however, accused Okorocha of usurping his (Uzodinma) role by not realising that his time had gone.

The governor added, “We have many former governors in the state. We have former governors Achike Udenwa, Ikedi Ohakim, Emeka Ihedioha and Rochas Okorocha. But Rochas Okorocha has failed to recognise that he is a former governor

“Rochas Okorocha is my younger brother. I am older than him and today I am the governor. He should recognise that fact and accord me that respect.”