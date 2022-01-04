Four Inmates Killed, Prison Official Injured In Foiled Attempted Jailbreak In Osun

The inmates along with others tried to access the main exit from the prison during sanitation/devotional sessions in the morning.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 04, 2022

Four prisoners were reportedly killed during an attempt to escape from Kosere Correctional Centre, Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Tuesday.

According to a report by PUNCH, the inmates along with others tried to access the main exit from the prison during sanitation/devotional sessions in the morning.

According to a source close to the custodial centre, the incident occurred around 9:30am and the situation was curbed by security operatives attached to the centre.

The source further said that the inmates had while attempting to flee the centre injured a prison official and were about to force their way out when security men repelled them.

“Four inmates were killed. A warder was also injured. The incident happened during morning sanitation on Tuesday.

“They had planned to escape and one of them attacked the warder, while others forced their way through the only entrance, but the security men repelled them and in the process four inmates were shot.

“They eventually died. And others that wanted to escape ran back when those that led the attempt were shot,” the source said.

It was learnt that Osun State Comptroller of Corrections, Lanre Amoran, had visited the facility for an on-the-spot assessment.

