Lawmaker Allegedly Orders Arrest Of All Progressives Congress Legal Adviser In Cross-River Over Diversion Of 10 Motorcycles

Lawmaker representing Obudu/Bekwara/Obanliku Federal Constituency in Cross River State at the National Assembly, Legor Idagbo, has reportedly ordered the arrest and detention of the legal adviser to All Progressives Congress in the state, Pius Awa.

According to Daily Post, Awa was detained at the Obudu Police Station.

Sources within the party said the lawyer diverted 10 motorcycles, which were part of the Christmas and New Year gift items from Idagbo for his constituents.

Awa was head of the organising committee for the empowerment.

Some of the party members spoken to said Idagbo was furious when the motorcycles were not produced for distribution as planned.

“It was from the detention that he now produced the remaining two before he was released,” a committee member said.

Meanwhile, Awa has denied the allegation, explaining that the 10 motorcycles were taken to Obudu Police Station for safe keeping.

“I wasn’t detained. There were issues surrounding the bikes Legor Idagbor have for empowerment.

"We were to distribute them to 10 wards but problems arose that certain wards should not benefit. So I had to run to the police to keep the bikes in their custody.

"Later, Idagbor directed that they should be distributed. I did not steal them as alleged.”