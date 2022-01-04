Mozambique's President, First Lady Test Positive For COVID-19

President of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi, and his wife, Isaura, have both tested positive for COVID-19.

This was made known in a post on President Nyusi's Facebook page on Monday night where he revealed that he and his wife were asymptomatic.

The announcement read, “My wife and I have been tested positive for COVID-19 in rapid tests we decided to do after several activities we have carried out over the last few days.

“Even though we were asymptomatic, and waiting for definitive PCR test results, we immediately entered isolation in accordance with the health guidelines in force in the country.

“In the current context of the circulation of the Omicron variant of SARS-COV-2, highly contagious, we renew the call for strict observance of measures to prevent and combat the COVID-19 pandemic and urge all compatriots greater than 18 years of adhering to ongoing vaccination nationwide.”