Nigerian Air Force Announces Major Shake-up, Redeploys Senior Officers

The Air Force in a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the redeployment followed the recent promotion of some senior officers to the next higher ranks as well as the retirement of some senior officers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 04, 2022

The Nigerian Air Force on Tuesday announced the redeployment of Air Vice Marshals and Air Commodores including Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding and commandants of tri-service institutions.

 

According to the statement, Air Commodore Esen Efanga is now the Commander, Air Task Force Operation HADIN KAI, while Group Captain Dogari Apyeyak is now the Air Component Commander, Operation Thunder Strike.

 

A former Director of Public Relations and Information of the Force, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, is now the Air Officer Commanding, GTC, Enugu.

 

Gabkwet explained that the postings and redeployments in the military are routine exercises intended to reinvigorate for greater performance, enhanced productivity, operational efficiency, and effective service delivery.

 

He noted that the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, charged the newly redeployed senior officers to continually task and explore their critical thinking mindsets towards proffering workable solutions and strategies to be deployed against the various security challenges in the country.

 

He said, “It is in view of the foregoing that the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has approved the appointment of new Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding, Commandants of tri-Service and NAF institutions as well as Unit Commanders.

 

“Other newly appointed Branch Chiefs are Air Vice Marshal Ayoola Jolasinmi, erstwhile Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Air Training Command (ATC), Kaduna who is now the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans (CDPP) at Defence Headquarters; former Chief of Aircraft Engineering at Headquarters; AVM Musa Muktar moves to DHQ as Chief of Defence Transformation and Innovation, (CDTI), former AOC Logistics Command (LC), Ikeja, AVM Charles Ohwo is now the Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP), HQ NAF, Abuja, AVM Jackson Yusuf, former AOC Special Operations Command (SOC), Bauchi is now appointed Chief of Training and Operations (CTOP), HQ NAF, while AVM Abubakar Liman heads the Air Intelligence Branch as the Chief of Air Intelligence, HQ NAF.

 

“Also appointed are AVM Emmanuel Wonah, former Managing Director NAF Investments Limited (NAFIL) as Chief of Aircraft Engineering (CAcE), HQ NAF, AVM Raimi Salami is now redeployed as the Chief of Communications Information Systems (CCIS) HQ NAF, while AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya has been appointed as Chief of Logistics (CLOG), HQ NAF.

 

“Furthermore, AVM Aliyu Bello, erstwhile AOC Mobility Command (MC), Yenagoa is now the Chief of Standards and Evaluation (COSE), HQ NAF, AVM Nelson Calmday is to take over as the Chief of Administration (COA), HQ NAF and AVM Paul Jemitola is now the Air Secretary, HQ NAF among others.”

SaharaReporters, New York

