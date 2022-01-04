Nigerian Military Should Carpet-Bomb Bandits’ Forests, Trees Can Be Replanted – Governor El-Rufai

The governor, who made this known while speaking on Arise TV on Monday, said the trees around the affected forests could be replanted later, after the areas had been bombed.

by saharareporters, new york Jan 04, 2022

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has stated that the security operatives should carpet-bomb forests where bandits are located, to flush out bandits terrorising people of the state.

The governor, who made this known while speaking on Arise TV on Monday, said the trees around the affected forests could be replanted later, after the areas had been bombed.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai

El-Rufai affirmed that the carpet-bombing of the forests would lead to collateral damage, but such measure would boost agriculture in the rural communities.

He explained that the lack of manpower was responsible for the prolonged inability of security operatives to curb banditry in the northwest.

“These bandits operate in the periphery because their hiding place is in the forest. It’s a major problem. The security agencies are doing their best but they are overstretched.

“The reality is we don’t have enough boots on ground to address the myriad of security challenges that we face, and these security challenges are asymmetric, widespread, and there’s no part of Nigeria that doesn’t have one security problem or the other.

“Ramp up the number of boots and more technology and more investment in armament and wipe these guys once and for all.

“I’ve always believed that, you know, we should carpet-bomb the forests; we can replant the trees after. Let’s carpet-bomb the forests and bomb all of them.”

Nasir El-Rufai had in December, 2021 said bandits would not repent until death ended their evil act.

The governor had said this while addressing State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He said his administration was convinced that bandits should be neutralised to end their nefarious activities.

The governor had urged the security forces to carry out aggressive operations against the bandits.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: EFCC Operative Who Exposed How Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Ordered Unfreezing Of ‘Big Cases’ Bank Accounts Detained After Leaked Audio
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ibadan Kingmakers React To Controversies Around Olubadan Throne, Insist On Ex-Senator Lekan Balogun
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Bandits Run To Caves While Nigerian Military Bombs Women, Little Children, Cows – Sheikh Gumi’s Camp
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Southern Governors Divided On Zoning 2023 Presidency, May Consider Northern Candidates
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Have More Values, Rape, Incest Prevalent In Western World —Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics South-East Residents Cancel Sit-at-home As Police Kill ESN Member Attacking Imo Monarch’s Palace
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Fighters Invade Borno Community, Burn Houses, Loot Shops
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Hakeem Odumosu CP, The Czar And Magodo Invasion, By 'Kunle Uthman
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Residence Of Inspector-General Of Police’s Team Member, Kill One
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: EFCC Operative Who Exposed How Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Ordered Unfreezing Of ‘Big Cases’ Bank Accounts Detained After Leaked Audio
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police HEDA Knocks Power-drunk Lagos Police Commissioner Over Arrest Of Security Guards At Magodo Estate
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ibadan Kingmakers React To Controversies Around Olubadan Throne, Insist On Ex-Senator Lekan Balogun
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Obtains Clearance To Deploy US Tucano Jets Against Bandits
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Magodo Estate Vice-Chairman, Others Resign After Board Chairman Wrote ‘Apology Letter’ To Power-drunk Lagos Police Commissioner
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Bandits Kill Five Residents In Taraba Community, Issue Fresh Threat
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Magodo Residents In Lagos Protest Clampdown By Over 50 Policemen In Estate
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Bandits Run To Caves While Nigerian Military Bombs Women, Little Children, Cows – Sheikh Gumi’s Camp
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Southern Governors Divided On Zoning 2023 Presidency, May Consider Northern Candidates
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad