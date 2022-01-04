Nigerian Military Should Carpet-Bomb Bandits’ Forests, Trees Can Be Replanted – Governor El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has stated that the security operatives should carpet-bomb forests where bandits are located, to flush out bandits terrorising people of the state.

The governor, who made this known while speaking on Arise TV on Monday, said the trees around the affected forests could be replanted later, after the areas had been bombed.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai

El-Rufai affirmed that the carpet-bombing of the forests would lead to collateral damage, but such measure would boost agriculture in the rural communities.

He explained that the lack of manpower was responsible for the prolonged inability of security operatives to curb banditry in the northwest.

“These bandits operate in the periphery because their hiding place is in the forest. It’s a major problem. The security agencies are doing their best but they are overstretched.

“The reality is we don’t have enough boots on ground to address the myriad of security challenges that we face, and these security challenges are asymmetric, widespread, and there’s no part of Nigeria that doesn’t have one security problem or the other.

“Ramp up the number of boots and more technology and more investment in armament and wipe these guys once and for all.

“I’ve always believed that, you know, we should carpet-bomb the forests; we can replant the trees after. Let’s carpet-bomb the forests and bomb all of them.”

Nasir El-Rufai had in December, 2021 said bandits would not repent until death ended their evil act.

The governor had said this while addressing State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He said his administration was convinced that bandits should be neutralised to end their nefarious activities.

The governor had urged the security forces to carry out aggressive operations against the bandits.