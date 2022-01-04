Nigerians Have More Values, Rape, Incest Prevalent In Western World —Lai Mohammed

This is despite the worsening crime rate and deterioration of societal values especially evident in the number of reported rape cases, cyber fraud, embezzlement of public funds among others in Nigeria.

by saharareporters, new york Jan 04, 2022

Nigeria's Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has opined that there are more values in the country compared to what obtains in the Western world. 

This is despite the worsening crime rate and deterioration of societal values especially evident in the number of reported rape cases, cyber fraud, embezzlement of public funds among others in Nigeria.

Lai Mohammed

Mohammed, during the cast of ‘Death and the King’s Horseman’, a movie produced by Bolanle Austen-Peters on Monday in Lagos claimed that Western nations recorded more rapes, incest and other crimes compared to Nigeria, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

He said, “It is those core values that will make the difference between a brute and decent man. That explains why you find that when we talk about rape, incest, and all kinds of crime, it is (sic) even more prevalent in the Western world because, here, there are certain values that are important to us that we must not let go of.

“You must bring up your children every time to understand that there are values which they must keep.”

He also added “we probably cannot” go back to living in caves.

Though acknowledging the role of technology, he stated that “we must take it together with our core values, those core values that are very important”.

Mohammed also urged organisations and individuals to support the creative industry through donations to create job opportunities.

According to him, the creative industry employs the largest number of people, especially youths and women, apart from the agricultural sector.

