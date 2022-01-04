Police Storm Bandits Den In Zamfara, Rescue Two-month-old Baby, 96 Other Victims

Those rescued include pregnant women and children between two to seven months old.

by saharareporters, new york Jan 04, 2022

Barely 24 hours after a kingpin of banditry, Bello Turji, freed 52 kidnapped victims, the police have rescued 97 others in Zamfara State.

The police reportedly stormed the bandits' den, arrested scores of bandits and also recovered sophisticated firearms.

Commissioner of Police in Zamfara State, Ayuba Elkanah, disclosed this on Tuesday in Gusau, the state capital.

He said, "At least 97 kidnapped victims including seven pregnant women, 19 babies and 16 children were rescued unconditionally.

"The breakdown of number of recued victims in each of the two local government areas are enumerated below.

"An extensive pressure was mounted as a result of the ongoing military operation around the camp of a notorious bandit’s kingpin known as Bello Turji that covers Shinkafi, Zurmi and Birnin Magaji local government areas. 

"On 3rd January, 2022, police operatives deployed at Shinkafi axis received an intelligence report that some kidnapped victims were seen stranded in the bush. 

"The police operatives in collaboration with genuine repentant bandits and vigilante swung into action and rescued 68 victims from the forest. 

"The victims were in captivity for over three months and they include 33 male adult, seven male children, three female children and 25 women including pregnant/nursing mothers respectively. 

"The victims held from Magarya, Maradun, Gusau of Zamfara State and Sabon Birni LGA in Sokoto State.

"On Monday 3rd January, 2022, police operatives deployed in Tsafe axis acted on intelligence report and stormed Kunchin Kalgo forest in Tsafe LGA and rescued 29 kidnapped victims unconditionally. 

"The victims were abducted for over 60 days from three villages namely; Adarawa, Gana and Bayawuri in Rijiya District of Gusau LGA, they include 25 female including pregnant/nursing mothers and four male children. 

"The victims were said to have been abducted by a bandits’ kingpin, Ado Aleru.

"All rescued victims are currently receiving medical treatment from the joint medical teams of the state government and the police."

