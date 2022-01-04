Residents Flee As Herdsmen In Military Uniform Invade Edo Community

The marauders invaded the village scaring away villagers and taking over their farms, homes and properties.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 04, 2022

Armed men dressed in military uniform, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have invaded a farming community, 2nd Abumere Ojigbelu Camp in the Ovia Northeast Local Government Area of Edo State.
According to Punch, the marauders invaded the village scaring away villagers and taking over their farms, homes and properties.


Villagers who reportedly escaped are now taking refuge in other communities around Okada.
One of the victims, Mattu Alli, from Taraba State narrated his ordeal: “I lack words to explain what I witness in our community. I have been here for over 20 years with my family and we farm. I was in my compound with my family having a good time when we started hearing gunshots and saw people running in different directions.
“I saw one Benin man running towards my compound, I asked him where he was running to and he said herdsmen have taken over the village chasing people away from their houses. So I called my wife and we ran for our lives. I did not see my children; everyone of us ran in different directions. As I speak to you now, I don’t know the whereabouts of my wife and children.
“One of the Fulani herdsmen pointed a gun at me and said they were for peace. He said they would only kill people if they refused to allow their cows to feed on our crops. ‘The yams and cassava you people have are for our cows. If you people touch our cows, we will kill everybody in this village.’ For us to be safe, we ran to the next community.”
Another victim, Sunday Chimen was quoted as saying: “I have been in this village for over 20 years farming. What we saw surprised us. We heard gunshots and people running in all directions. We later discovered that Fulani herdsmen had taken over our community with sophisticated AK-47 rifles and threatened to kill us if we didn’t cooperate with them.
“For us to stay alive, we decided to run for our dear lives leaving our properties and running to unknown places. We are calling on the security agencies to come to our aid as our community is under siege.”
Another victim, Ngozi Chimen said, “The nefarious activities of these Fulani herdsmen have been going on in our community for the last two months. They entered into our farms, chased us away and harvest our plantain to feed their cows. You dare not look at their faces. Some of them were in Army uniform. We need help, we need government’s assistance.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Fighters Invade Borno Community, Burn Houses, Loot Shops
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Residence Of Inspector-General Of Police’s Team Member, Kill One
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Invade Benue Community, Kill Woman, Four Children, Others
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Christianity How Late TB Joshua Contributed To Rescue Of Niger State Pupils – Headmaster
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Insecurity How Bandits Killed Abducted Pregnant Woman In Kaduna For Saying She Could Not Walk–Shehu Sani
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Insecurity Three 'Repentant' Bandits Working With Katsina Government Arrested For Armed Robbery, Cattle Rustling
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Fighters Invade Borno Community, Burn Houses, Loot Shops
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Hakeem Odumosu CP, The Czar And Magodo Invasion, By 'Kunle Uthman
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Residence Of Inspector-General Of Police’s Team Member, Kill One
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: EFCC Operative Who Exposed How Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Ordered Unfreezing Of ‘Big Cases’ Bank Accounts Detained After Leaked Audio
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police HEDA Knocks Power-drunk Lagos Police Commissioner Over Arrest Of Security Guards At Magodo Estate
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ibadan Kingmakers React To Controversies Around Olubadan Throne, Insist On Ex-Senator Lekan Balogun
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Obtains Clearance To Deploy US Tucano Jets Against Bandits
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Magodo Estate Vice-Chairman, Others Resign After Board Chairman Wrote ‘Apology Letter’ To Power-drunk Lagos Police Commissioner
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Bandits Kill Five Residents In Taraba Community, Issue Fresh Threat
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Magodo Residents In Lagos Protest Clampdown By Over 50 Policemen In Estate
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Bandits Run To Caves While Nigerian Military Bombs Women, Little Children, Cows – Sheikh Gumi’s Camp
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Military Should Carpet-Bomb Bandits’ Forests, Trees Can Be Replanted – Governor El-Rufai
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad