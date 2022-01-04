Sokoto Residents Set Ablaze Two Nigerian Customs Vehicles As Four Die At Checkpoint

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 04, 2022

An angry mob on Sunday set ablaze two vehicles belonging to officials of the Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) in Sokoto State, after four persons were killed in a road mishap that involved three commercial vehicles.
The accident occurred at a checkpoint mounted by personnel of the service, Asara unit, Illela border command, TheCable reports.


The affected vehicles crashed while trying to evade a stop and search by the customs officials at the checkpoint.
Four persons were confirmed dead on the spot while no fewer than six people sustained various injuries during the accident.
“One of the drivers was carrying goods like rice and vegetables from the Illela border and eventually ran into a customs checkpoint located at Asara village,” a witness said.
“They (customs) obstructed the driver in a bid to stop the vehicle for a search and that caused the driver to lose control. The car ran into an oncoming vehicle and had a head-on collision while the one coming from the back crashed in between the two.”
The development reportedly angered the nearby villagers who set ablaze the vehicles of the customs officials.
Subsequently, soldiers were drafted to the scene to prevent further attacks on the customs’ facilities in the area.
The injured persons were taken to Gwandabawa General Hospital for medical attention.
Tahir Balarabe, customs spokesman in the state, described the incident as “unfortunate”.
Balarabe said the officials were only carrying out their duties by preventing the entrance of contraband into the country.
“It is unfortunate that the mob carried out an attack against our men who were only trying to prevent some suspected smugglers to move contraband into the country’s shore,” Balarabe said.

 

