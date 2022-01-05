BREAKING: Many Feared Killed As Boko Haram Fighters Ambush Civilian JTF, Hunters In Yobe

Many members of the Civilian Joint Task Force and hunters have been feared killed after militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province, attacked Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the terrorists, who came in no fewer than 10 gun trucks, stormed the area on Wednesday morning.

“ISWAP terrorists earlier today ambushed some members of the Civilian JTF and hunters. I can’t confirm the number of casualties now,” a military source said.

Since the death of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, ISWAP has been consolidating its grip in locations around Lake Chad.

Just recently, it appointed Wali Sani Shuwaram, a 45-year-old man, as new Leader of ISWAP in Lake Chad.

The sect’s membership has swollen with the defection of hundreds of Boko Haram fighters under Shekau.

The Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed that insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

The terror group has caused over 100,000 deaths and displaced millions of individuals mainly in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.