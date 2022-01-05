Nollywood Actress, Kemi Afolabi Lambasts Nigerian Government After Robbers Injured Her, Driver With Cutlass On Lagos-Ibadan Road

Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi, has lashed out at the President Muhammadu Buhari administration over its failure in ensuring security in the country.

Kemi, who took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday said she was attacked by cutlass-wielding robbers while journeying along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway precisely at Arepo, Ogun State.



She explained how she and her driver escaped the attack on Tuesday night while she was returning home from a movie shoot.

She also shared videos and pictures from the incident.

Afolabi's arm was covered with blood from cuts sustained from the attack while the windscreen of her car was also shattered.

According to her, the robbers successfully left with her phones and other belongings informing loved ones why they had been unable to get in contact with her.

Her post reads, “I am in a state of shock! Traumatised! I haven't closed my eyes to sleep since yesterday. I also experienced the highly poor insecurity state in Nigeria which has become a norm. No matter how much we scream and cry it always falls on deaf ears of those who govern us even when death is involved.

“My driver and I were attacked by armed robbers at Arepo where I went to film while in traffic on our way back home yesterday, they broke my windscreens, left my whole body with wounds and skin in pains because of the impact of the shattered glass which was forcefully broken while I was in the car, my arm was cut with a cutlass, they took my phones, belongings and ran off! Sadly my driver also took a hit to his head.

“Still I am thankful because it could be worse! However, this is nothing compared to what I've been through in recent times.

“No matter what may come my way, I will forever be grateful to God for preserving my life.

“This message is typed via my daughter's phone. If you are not able to reach me for now; you know why. It Is Well.”

However, shortly after the announcement, it was noticed that Afolabi’s posts were deleted from her Instagram page, except for two, some reels and videos.