Security Improved Under My Government, President Buhari Says

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration has tackled to a great extent the security challenge in the country.

He stated this in an interview aired by Channels Television on Wednesday.

Buhari while reacting to questions on security challenges in the North-East region, said he has been able to tackle the challenges.

He said, "I think you can recall that when I was campaigning in 2015, I spoke of vital issues, security, economy and fighting corruption.

"For Nigerians, during our administration, they should try and find out, from the time we won the election from 2015 till now, the same promises we made improving security, economy and trying to fight corruption.

“Well on security, for the North-East, particularly Borno, Adamawa, if you ask anybody from the North-East, there were a number of local governments that were in the hands of Boko Haram or ISWAP. None of these local governments now are in their control.”

He also said the armed forces have recorded a number of successes in recent weeks in the North-West and North-Central in the fight against banditry.

“Within the last four weeks, there are improvements in the North-East and North-Central,” Buhari added.

The President's comments comes despite persistent attacks on innocent citizens in almost every part of the country by armed gangs.